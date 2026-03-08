By Angan Guha

Over the last decade, speed and automation have been the competitive levers of customer experience. Brands raced to deliver instant responses, frictionless pathways, and 24/7 digital access. Those advances are real wins. But efficiency alone no longer builds trust or loyalty.

Customers today want to feel known, understood and respected. And the future of customer experience (CX) lies at the intersection of AI and human empathy. The question is no longer whether AI will shape experience – it is how intentionally we design it to feel human.

From automation to emotional intelligence

Automation is the baseline now. Chatbots, predictive workflows, and recommendation engines handle the predictable. But expectations have risen. A Qualtrics 2025 report shows that concerns over human connection have increased even as AI becomes more familiar. In India, Zendesk 2025 Customer Experience (CX) Trends Report shows that 81% of consumers are more likely to engage with AI if it feels human-like.

ALSO READ Too small to be sovereign?

The difference is powerful. “Your request has been logged,” versus “I understand this is urgent – we are prioritising your issue.” Both resolve the task. Only one acknowledges the person. Only one builds connection. This shift will define loyalty in the coming years. It also calls for a new design philosophy. Speed and usability are no longer enough. Empathy must be embedded across journeys, language, tone, and even backend logic.

I’ve seen countless situations where customers felt alienated because technology responded in a tone that was completely out of sync with their state of mind – like a cheerful bot responding to a failed payment complaint. Contrast with a simple, respectful acknowledgment of the frustration can diffuse tension instantly.

To achieve this, organisations must bring in behavioural scientists, linguists, cultural experts, and psychologists – not just UI/UX designers and engineers, to ensure human element is intact in interactions.

The rise of hybrid CX

AI will not replace human empathy – nor should it. What we are seeing instead is the rise of hybrid customer experience (hybrid CX) – a model where AI manages the routine while humans intervene at critical moments. When customers know they can escalate to a human seamlessly – without repeating their story –confidence in the brand deepens. I expect to see more invisible handoffs in the coming years. In the next 5 years, this orchestration will become table stakes.

Culturally fluent AI

Empathy must also be local. AI that cannot adapt to diverse languages, idioms, and cultural norms will quickly lose relevance. In multilingual markets, the next frontier is culturally fluent AI systems that don’t just translate but interpret. As billions of new users come online, many for the first time through voice interfaces, inclusion will depend on AI that understands context, tone, and local norms. This is especially critical as digital adoption accelerates in emerging markets.

The road ahead

In my opinion, the next era of CX will not be defined by speed alone, but by trust. Emotionally aware systems will be standard. Voice and multimodal interfaces will dominate. And brands will be judged not just by efficiency, but by whether customers feel understood and respected.

We are entering the era of the ‘Empathy Architect’ – a role dedicated not to making systems faster, but to making them more humane. Over the next 5-10 years, the winners won’t be those who build the fastest AI; they will be those who make AI feel human.

The writer is CEO & MD, Birlasoft