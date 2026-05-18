In a crowded market of budget smart projectors, the Lifelong Roar projector tries to differentiate itself by offering more than just a large screen. Rather than positioning the product purely as a home projector, Lifelong has built the Roar as an all-in-one entertainment device aimed at casual users, families, and sports fans who want a social viewing experience without spending heavily.

The projector’s biggest strength is its audio setup. Unlike many affordable projectors that come with weak built-in speakers, the Roar features a 20W sound system that delivers noticeably louder and fuller audio. For users watching cricket matches, movies, or music videos in a living room or bedroom, the sound is often good enough without requiring external speakers. This alone gives the projector an edge over several similarly priced rivals in the sub-₹10,000 category.

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The Roar offers native 720p resolution with support for Full HD and 4K playback. While it is not a true 4K projector, picture quality is decent for casual entertainment, particularly in darker indoor environments. Colours are reasonably vibrant, and the projector can create a screen size of upto 150 inches, giving users a cinematic experience that televisions at this price cannot provide. However, like most budget LED projectors, brightness remains limited, and performance drops in well-lit rooms.

What truly makes the Roar stand out is its karaoke-focused experience. The projector ships with dual wireless microphones and includes voice modulation features, turning it into a mini party system. Lifelong has even added a “Live Commentary” mode for sports fans who want to recreate a stadium-like atmosphere during matches. These additions make the device feel more interactive and entertainment-oriented than conventional budget projectors.

The built-in Android interface and preloaded streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar add convenience, allowing users to stream content directly without relying on external devices. Connectivity options are straightforward, making the setup process easy even for first-time users.

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Compared with competing products in this price range, the Roar’s main advantage lies in its all-in-one approach. Many affordable projectors offer similar 720p visuals and smart features, but often require separate speakers or accessories for a complete entertainment experience. Lifelong’s inclusion of powerful speakers and wireless microphones makes the package feel more complete straight out of the box.

That said, there are compromises. Native 720p resolution may feel limiting for users expecting sharper Full HD visuals, and the projector is not designed for serious home theatre enthusiasts. Users looking for premium image quality or high brightness levels may still prefer more expensive options from established projector brands.

Still, the Lifelong Roar succeeds in delivering something different in the budget projector segment. Instead of focusing solely on technical specifications, it prioritises fun, convenience, and shared entertainment. For casual users looking for a versatile projector for movies, karaoke nights, and sports screenings, the Roar offers strong value and stands out as one of the more distinctive options in its category.

KEY FEATURES

Projector with two mics

20W speakers

Cricket commentary, Karaoke party & room cinema

1080P & 4K Ultra HD Support

Android OTT apps

Ultra-bright 150-inch screen

Estimated street price: Rs 8,499