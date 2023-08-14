Jio tipped to launch two new 5G smartphones on August 28 at AGM: All we know about them so far

India’s biggest telco firm Reliance Jio – which also boasts the badge of revolutionizing the internet in India and reducing the standard tariff”– is holding its AGM on August 28 and the event is likely to witness the launch of two new 5G smartphones.

Ambani-led telco giant has often said that it wants to see 2G-Free India, as a matter of fact, Jio – since its inception – only supports 4G and no 3G or 2G. However, to upgrade from 4G and be relevant, it now looks forward to launching two new 5G-supported smartphones – bearing model numbers JBV161W1 and JBV162W1, confirmed alleged BIS certification shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on X. The BIS certification is said to be granted on Friday, Aug 11.

New Jio phones receive the Indian BIS certification.#Jio pic.twitter.com/v23rbCgnvA — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 11, 2023

Jio 5G Smartphones: Specs, Price

The upcoming Jio phones are likely to feature 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and possibly be featured by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. Additionally, the smartphones will pack 5,000 mAh batteries with 18W fast charging support.

Speaking of the cameras, the phones are likely to feature a dual-camera set-up on the rear with a 13MP primary lens and 8MP secondary sensor. The screen–on both the phones–is likely to be a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

As for the price factor and whether it will be within budget or not, the phones are likely to target those seeking an entry-level smartphone therefore it is assumed that the device will come around Rs 10,000.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will host the event and several announcements are expected. Reliance subsidiary Jio’s Chairman is expected to launch these smartphones.