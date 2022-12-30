scorecardresearch
IT minister launches Stay Safe Online & Digital Innovation Alliance campaigns

Written by FE Tech Desk

Updated:

Written by FE Tech Desk
Updated:
IT minister launches Stay Safe Online & Digital Innovation Alliance campaigns
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

As part of India’s G20 presidency, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Stay Safe Online campaign and the G-20 Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA). G-20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant lauded the campaigns as among the first-ever programmes to be launched worldwide as a G-20 initiative. 

“The two campaigns launched have the humanitarian way of thinking,” Vaishnaw said while launching the campaign.

The objective of the Stay Safe Online Campaign is to raise awareness among citizens to stay safe in the online world due to the widespread use of social media platforms and the rapid adoption of digital payments.

Meanwhile, the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) is to identify, recognise, and enable the adoption of innovative and impactful digital technologies developed by startups, from G20 nations as well as the invited non-member nations, which can address the needs of humanity in the critically important sectors of agri-tech, health-tech, ed-tech, fin-tech, secured digital infrastructure, and circular economy.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 02:37:23 pm