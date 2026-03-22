AI-led software development is moving beyond code generation to the rest of the lifecycle, with domestic IT services firms tying up with platform providers that can test, secure and deploy AI-generated code at scale.

The shift comes as enterprises grapple with rising volumes of machine-generated code and the limits of existing development and operations (DevOps) processes. Industry executives say the next phase of adoption will be defined less by writing code and more by managing, validating and running it reliably in production.

“This is just the beginning. The industry is waking up to the fact that AI in software engineering is not about writing more code faster, it is about owning the entire software lifecycle end-to-end,” Phil Fersht, CEO and chief analyst at HFS Research, told Fe. “Code generation was the easy entry point, but the real enterprise value sits in testing, validation, security, and continuous deployment.”

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Strategic Shift in IT Alliances

Recent partnerships reflect this shift. Tata Consultancy Services has tied up with GitLab to combine orchestration and development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) capabilities with its engineering stack, aiming to accelerate delivery and embed security and governance across the software development lifecycle.

Earlier this week, Wipro, partnered San Francisco-based Harness to integrate its capabilities with Wipro’s agent-native platform WEGA. The collaboration is aimed at speeding up software delivery while improving visibility into performance, reliability and operational risk. Harness focuses on post-code stages such as cloud cost optimisation and incident response, areas that are becoming more critical as development pipelines scale.

The current wave of alliances follows an earlier phase of partnerships between IT services firms and AI-native coding tool providers such as Cognition and Anthropic. The emphasis is now shifting to platforms that cover the full lifecycle rather than just code generation.

“What these partnerships signal is a shift toward ‘AI-native software development life cycle (SDLC),’ where providers combine engineering talent with platforms that can orchestrate, test, and govern AI-generated outputs in production,” Fersht said. “We will see a wave of these alliances as services firms realise they cannot build everything themselves fast enough.”

Analysts say DevOps pipelines are also being reworked to incorporate AI more deeply. “Platforms like Harness need access to enterprise clients which they will get via these partnerships with IT services providers,” said Pareekh Jain, lead analyst at EIIRTrend, adding that cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure and AWS already have an advantage with embedded DevOps ecosystems.

Reliability Gap

As the volume of generated code rises, oversight is emerging as a key concern. “Code review in general will become critical as the amount of code generated everyday becomes immense, we need traceability,” Jain said.

Recent incidents have underscored the risks. Amazon initiated a 90-day “code safety reset” across critical systems after an outage linked to its internal AI coding assistant, tightening review requirements for high-impact changes.

“Incidents like this expose the core issue, which is not AI failure, but the lack of operational guardrails around AI-driven development,” Fersht said. He added that enterprises will increasingly rely on platforms that can audit, test and continuously validate AI-generated code in real time, effectively acting as a control layer for software delivery.