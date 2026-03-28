“It’s built for North America to rival Chromebooks, you can get a 2-gen-old MacBook Air for a similar price.”

or,“In India, it just doesn’t justify the price. Closer to Rs 45,000 would make sense, Rs 70,000 feels too expensive.”

or,“Many Indians will still buy it just because it’s Apple, under Rs 70,000 and it runs Excel, that’s enough.”

These early reactions from Reddit’s tech forum capture the tension at the heart of Apple’s latest India launch, the MacBook Neo. Priced at Rs 69,900 (Rs 59,900 for education buyers), it is now the most affordable MacBook in the company’s lineup, an attempt to bring more first-time users into its ecosystem while tapping into demand for lightweight, AI-capable machines.

On paper, the new model is a curious blend of ambitious pricing with a little compromise on tech’s end. It is powered by the A18 Pro chip, the same processor used in the latest iPhones paired with 8GB unified memory and up to 512GB SSD storage. It sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, a premium aluminium metal frame, and a palette of youthful colours like citrus and blush that signal a clear tilt towards younger buyers. Yet the central question remains, is that does “affordable Apple” work in India?

Value proposition under scrutiny

The MacBook Neo appears designed with a specific use case in mind which is light productivity, travel, and everyday computing. The A18 Pro chip is highly efficient, which should translate into strong battery life and smooth performance for tasks like browsing, document editing, video streaming, and even light creative workloads. For users already embedded in Apple’s ecosystem, seamless continuity with iPhones and iPads adds to the appeal.

There is also an undeniable psychological advantage. For many Indian consumers, Apple is as much a brand decision as it is a technology purchase. A MacBook under Rs 70,000, “cheaper than an iPhone,” as one user quipped on social media, lowers the aspirational barrier significantly. For a large segment of buyers who primarily need a device for Excel, presentations, and web-based work, the Neo may feel like an easy entry point into the Apple universe.

Brand Value vs. Technical Compromise

However, this is where the value equation begins to fray. At nearly Rs 70,000, the Neo does not compete with Chromebooks in India, it competes with full-fledged Windows ultrabooks and, more importantly, Apple’s own older MacBook Air models. Devices powered by the M1 or M2 chips are frequently available at similar prices during sales. These machines offer better features that the Neo compromises on.

While the A18 Pro is powerful in short bursts and optimised for AI-driven tasks, it is fundamentally a mobile-first chip adapted for laptops. For heavier multitasking, prolonged workloads, or creative applications, older M-series Macs are likely to hold an edge.

The compromises extend beyond performance. The base configuration includes 8GB RAM, a specification that continues to divide opinion on tech forums. While many users can comfortably operate within that limit, especially for light use or as a travel device, it leaves little headroom for future-proofing. More contentious is the reported omission of a backlit keyboard. For many users, especially students and professionals working in low-light environments, this is not a minor inconvenience but as one student said “dealbreaker”.

Pricing, ultimately, is the crux of the issue. Several market observers argue that the Neo’s proposition would have been far stronger closer to the Rs 45,000-Rs 50,000 range. But structural factors such as rising component costs and India’s import duties, make such pricing difficult. That tension shapes how the MacBook Neo will be received. On one hand, it is likely to attract a wave of first-time Apple buyers. The combination of brand appeal, clean design, reliable performance for everyday tasks, and long battery life will be enough for many. For students, frequent travellers, and users seeking a secondary device, the Neo makes practical sense. On the other hand, more discerning buyers may hesitate.

When alternatives, both within and outside Apple’s ecosystem, offer more power or better feature sets at similar prices, the Neo risks being seen as a compromise. Windows ultrabooks in this range often come with 16GB RAM, better displays, backlit keyboards, and a wider selection of ports. Meanwhile, discounted MacBook Air models deliver stronger all-round performance and a more proven laptop experience.

This leaves the Neo occupying a narrow but distinct niche. It is not the best-value laptop in its price bracket, nor is it the most powerful. Instead, it is arguably the most accessible MacBook Apple has ever offered in India, designed less to compete on specifications and more to expand the company’s user base.Whether that strategy succeeds will depend on how Indian consumers weigh aspiration against value. If the appeal of owning a Mac outweighs concerns over specifications and pricing, the Neo could find a sizeable audience. If not, it risks being overshadowed by both stronger alternatives and Apple’s own legacy devices.