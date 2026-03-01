If you haven’t noticed, there’s a distinct shift toward smaller, more ergonomic handsets in recent times, driven by consumer exhaustion with heavy, unwieldy smartphones. Many people are tired of straining their thumbs across large, 6.8-inch screens, and they prefer devices that offer a secure, comfortable grip. IQOO is targeting this particular audience with its new phone – IQOO 15R. It combines high-end specs with a manageable size. The phone is good for one-hand use, there is seamless typing, scrolling and gaming without finger stretch gymnastics.

Performance Architecture

At the core of IQOO 15R is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform, delivering strong CPU and GPU performance for gaming, multitasking and heavy apps. It is assisted by the SuperComputing Q2 chip that maintains a smooth gameplay at high frame rates. The phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, with support for four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

An advanced cooling system (6.5K IceCore VC) helps with better heat dissipation during extended gaming. Also, an in-house Game Live streaming assistant that makes gameplay streaming more accessible. It requires no specialised hardware or software; users can simply download the tool and connect it to the smartphone app.

IQOO 15R comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with upto 144 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and sharp visuals across everyday usage. It stays clear even under direct sunlight. There is a massive 7,600mAh battery, which is larger than many competitors in the segment. The phone supports 100W wired fast charging, powering from 1% to 50% in just 33 minutes.

When it comes to imaging, there is a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-700V main sensor (with Optical Image Stabilisation) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 32MP front camera for clear and natural-looking results. The phone supports 4K video recording at 60 FPS with OIS, ensuring stable footage even during fast-moving scenes.

For low-light photography, the AI-powered Super Night Mode improves clarity while enhancing tones to preserve the mood and depth of night scenes. Further enhancing imaging performance is NICE 2.0, an algorithm based on computational optics that improves noise reduction, sharpness, and detail restoration through advanced deblurring and ISP-level optimisation.

IQOO 15R has IP68 & IP69 dust and water resistance, ensuring durability across daily usage. This is a phone for those who spend the majority of their time on their handset – whether it’s for office WhatsApp, emails, documents, and calls, or quick replies, content scrolling while commuting, or 40-60 minute BGMI sessions. For these users one-hand usability is real productivity – especially when they’re multitasking. Hence a strong recommendation.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform

Operating system: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage

Cameras: 50MP+8MP (rear), 32MP front camera

Battery: 7,600mAh battery, 100W fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 40,999 (8/256GB), Rs 43,999 (12/256GB), Rs 48,999 (12/512GB)