IQOO 11 5G: Brisk gaming performance with smooth visual effects

Technology changes rapidly and may render a brand obsolete within a very short period of time. However, iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo Group, has built a solid reputation for itself in the marketplace with its mobile phones that are nicely designed, have a strong processor, cameras and battery, good user experience etc. If you are an avid mobile gamer, you’ll experience high-level gaming on their smartphones; in other words, iQOO devices are high on the latest tech and as such, future-ready.

The new iQOO 11 5G is a perfect example of what your next Android phone needs to have – strong processor, ample storage, high refresh rate, good camera system, and long battery life with fast charging. There are two variants – 8GB+256GB (`51,999) and 16GB+256GB (Rs 56,999). Are these features enough to justify the phone’s somewhat steep price tag? Let us find out.

Design & display: The iQOO 11 is sleek and pretty, with a premium feel in-hand. Our trial unit was the 16GB+256GB Legend edition that weighs 205g and its material composition combines fibreglass and silicon leather to form a strong and durable back panel that ensures a comfortable grip. Switched on, the 6.78-inch 144 Hz 2K E6 AMOLED display comes to life in an instant. It is equipped with HDR 10+ certification that offers immersive and seamless visual experience along with better power consumption, and peak brightness of 1800nits that provides extreme vivid details in any lighting conditions.

Performance: This is one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 handsets to hit the market. It adopts TSMC 4NM processor which has 10% higher CPU peak performance and 20% higher GPU peak performance than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The iQOO 11 is paired with an ample 16GB of RAM, and this can be extended by an additional 8GB of virtual memory, should it be required.

The iQOO 11 provides brisk gaming performance for the gaming enthusiasts. There is a V2 Chip with full sensory gaming control that ensures enhanced precision and ergonomic gameplay. With this chip, the phone can maintain smooth visual effects by using motion estimation and compensation to reduce screen smearing.

Cameras: The iQOO 11 features a robust photography system that comprises a 50MP GN5 ultra-sensing main camera that comes with high light sensitivity, 13MP telephoto and portrait camera and 8MP ultra wide- angle camera. The GN5 sensor is equipped with an ISOCELL 2.0 technology that uses a physical barrier to reduce colour crosstalk between pixels, allowing small-sized pixels to achieve higher color fidelity.

Key takeaways: The iQOO 11 is a high-end phone with a top-end chipset, great battery experience, a good set of cameras and a decent design, too. Its high price tag might be the sore point for the general user, but I am sure the gaming-focused lot will find it hard to resist this speedy performer.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.78-inches 2K AMOLED Display

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

Operating system: Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13

Memory & storage: 8/16GB RAM, 256GB Storage