Days after introducing the latest generation of the iPhone Pro models and its first-ever foldable, iPhone Duo, the tech giant has begun rolling out its expansive set of software improvements across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and other Apple platforms. The new batch of improvements is headlined by Siri AI, which is a more capable and knowledgeable version of Siri that offers helpful new Apple Intelligence features that could make everyday interactions smarter and more useful.

​Apple said that the new updates also bring some powerful and intuitive new features to help parents create safer digital experiences for kids. With these, Apple aims to make its products more responsive and easier to use.

​What’s new with Siri AI?

​Siri AI, the new version of Siri, is powered by Apple Intelligence and comes deeply integrated into Apple devices. The conversational assistant is now more capable and comes with context understanding, broad world knowledge, on-screen awareness, and a greater scope of system-wide actions. When it comes to personal context, Siri AI can understand the requirements across messages, emails, photos and more, to help users with what they need in the moment. Apple said that Siri AI can also answer questions about the content on a user’s screen or go out to the web to get the latest information to generate a helpful answer.

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​Siri is also integrated into the Camera app on iPhone, with Siri mode letting users get information and take action on what’s in front of them, such as splitting a bill, paying friends with Apple Cash, or adding to a custom pass to Wallet. On the other hand, with Visual Intelligence, users on iPhone, iPad, or Mac can now ask Siri about what they are looking at on the screen. Similarly, those using Vision Pro can search, ask questions, and take action by simply looking at their surroundings and interacting with Siri. To improve writing, Siri AI can help users to generate drafts or refine what they have written. Also, since the Siri app uses iCloud to privately sync conversational history across a user’s products, they can start chatting with Siri on one device and continue the conversation on another.

​Apple Intelligence is strewn across apps that users rely on a day-to-day basis. For instance, Photos now have features like Spatial Reframing, Extend, and an upgraded Clean Up tool offering more ways to edit images while retaining the original moment. Meanwhile, in Image Playground, users can create high-quality images in virtually any style. Also, with image metadata and upcoming support for the SynthID watermarking standard, users can identify real photos and images created using AI. When it comes to browsing the internet via Safari, Apple Intelligence powers new tools that automatically help users organise tabs into topics and notify them of website changes like product restocks or price drops.

​Apple said that Siri AI is now rolling out as a beta in English, with support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish slated for October 2026.

​More secure experience for kids

Apple has also introduced some easy-to-use new features that let parents manage what their kids see, who they talk to, and when they have access to certain apps. Age-based safeguards are now possible across the system owing to a new setup flow for child accounts. From the outset, parents have the control to choose what apps kids can access on their device and add more over time. Another feature, Ask to Browse, requires parents’ approval before their kids can access a new website in Safari.

Meanwhile, along with approving each new contact kids connect with, parents can also rely on Communication Safety that now detects and blocks gore or violent content when detected in shared images or videos. Besides, Screen Time has been redesigned to offer an at-a-glance view of their kids’ average device usage and top apps. Apple said that parents and families who seek more information on how to help create safer, more enriching digital experiences for their kids can visit the dedicated website that includes details on the latest tools and how to use them.

​More refined experience

The latest software releases offer improvements across performance, connectivity, search, and more. When it comes to performance, specifically, Apple said that users can now experience app launches up to 30 per cent faster, photo loads up to 70 per cent faster, and AirDrop transfers up to 80 per cent faster. On iPad, browsing and transferring files to an external USB drive are now up to 5x faster, and additional improvements include closing, switching, and dragging windows while multitasking. On the other hand, Mac is now snappier and more responsive. In terms of connectivity, on iPhone and iPad, transitions between cellular and Wi-Fi networks are more seamless. In Messages, users can now continue to send text messages along with sending large photos and videos in low-bandwidth situations.

Apple said that search across Spotlight, Photos, and Mail is more stable, efficient, and comprehensive. Other refinements include a more focused and approachable experience in Liquid Glass. For instance, the new slider in settings gives users the option to personalise Liquid Glass, adjusting it anywhere from ultraclear to fully tinted, and app icons are updated to look sharper and more defined.

iCloud Shared Albums now support full-resolution sharing of photos and videos and make it easier for Android and Windows users to join and contribute. The Health app now comes with support for perimenopause and menopause in Cycle Tracking, and it also offers notifications about cycle deviations, including perimenopause. For a greater audio experience, AirPods users can customise EQ to further personalise how their device sounds. Moreover, users with AirPods Pro 3 can sync their heart rate data through iPhone via expanded Apple GymKit functionality. On Apple Maps, users can now get an enhanced flyover experience that is a combination of aerial imagery with AI, allowing users to enjoy even more detailed visuals. Meanwhile, Apple Watch gets new Smart Stack widget suggestions whenever they are relevant, and users can conveniently open a widget with a new single-handed tap gesture. And Apple TV now gets support for high-resolution audio support for Apple Music, a redesigned Apple Podcasts app, and wider text-size accessibility options.

The iOS 27 update is now rolling out, with over 250 updates across iOS 17, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and watchOS 27. It should be noted that iOS 27 is available on iPhone 11 and newer models, while Apple Intelligence features require an iPhone 15 Pro or later, and some features are limited to iPhone 17 Pro and later.