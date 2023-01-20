Instagram’s new Quite Mode feature lets you pause notifications, DMs when you want to take a break from doomscrolling

Instagram has launched Quiet mode to help people, especially teens, take a break from the app and help focus on the moment. The company announced the feature in its official blog post saying that the feature will help people focus and set boundaries with their friends and followers.

How will the Instagram Quiet mode work? Once the feature is enabled, users won’t receive any notifications. Their profile’s activity status will change to let people know and the app will automatically send an auto-reply when someone sends a DM.

The new Quiet mode is mainly meant for teens who want to take time for themselves and are looking for more ways to focus at night, while studying and during school.

The Quiet mode can be customised as per one’s desire. Instagram wil send a quick summary of missed notifications once the feature is turned off.

While the feature is available for anyone, Instagram says that it will prompt teens to enable the feature when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night. Quiet mode is available in the US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with plans to bring it to more countries soon.

A Quiet mode label, when the feature is enabled, will show up below the user’s profile pic to let others know. The sender will see a message reading “xyz wasn’t modified about this message because they’re in quiet mode.”

Instagram is also adding new features to help users take control over the content that they see. The social media platform now allows to hide multiple pieces of content in Explore that user isn’t interested in at one time. In addition to this, when user selects Not interested on a post seen in Explore, Instagram will avoid showing you the same kind of content in sections like Reels, Search and more.

Instagram is also allowing to hide comments and DMs containing specific words in the recommended posts that user may see in the app. This feature was already available to comments and DMs. The company has also updated its parental supervision tools.