Instagram outage that told millions their accounts were suspended now fixed

On Monday, many Instagram users were shocked to find themselves locked out of their accounts and read that their accounts have been suspended. The outage happened around 9 PM when suddenly the app when opened informed users that their accounts were suspended and that they needed to verify their mail ID and phone number to continue.

Instagram users saw a sudden dip in their followers as well as the people they follow. Some also saw the app going blank with no images and videos that were posted in the past. In our case, we read that our accounts were suspended and were asked to verify our mail ID and phone number to continue.

“We suspended your account on October 31, 2022. There are 30 days remaining to disagree with this decision,” Instagram showed us this message. However, we were able to gain back access by answering the verification requests it asked for after tapping on “Disagree with the decision.”

Instagram accounts are usually suspended when they account doesn’t follow the app’s community guidelines. The message above also read that if the account couldn’t confirm its owner, then it would permanently delete the account.

Instagram acknowledged the outage and posted on Twitter saying that they were aware of the outage and were trying to fix it. It has now informed users that it has resolved the bug that was “causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers.”

