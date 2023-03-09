Instagram down for thousands of users globally – Downdetector

scorecardresearch
Written by Reuters
Meta Platform’s Instagram was down for thousands of users globally on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 46,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from the UK, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 09:52 IST