As AI models become increasingly commoditised, the next phase of competition will be determined by how effectively companies harness their proprietary data, a shift that could play to India’s strengths as one of the world’s largest generators of digital data, according to Databricks.

Companies globally are moving beyond AI experimentation and beginning to embed AI agents into business workflows and decision-making processes. In this environment, access to frontier models alone is unlikely to provide a sustainable advantage, said Nick Eayrs, vice-president, field engineering, Asia-Pacific and Japan at Databricks.

“The real differentiator is no longer access to a particular model. It is the ability to combine those models with business data and business context to create agentic experiences and applications,” Eayrs told Fe.

ALSO READ Amazon CEO announces additional $13 bn investment in India by 2030 after meeting PM Modi

India’s Big AI Opportunity

For India, that presents a significant opportunity. Enterprises across sectors such as telecom, financial services, retail and digital payments are sitting on vast volumes of data generated through their operations and customer interactions. As AI models become more widely available, the ability to leverage that proprietary data is emerging as a more valuable asset than exclusive access to any single model.

Databricks, the San Francisco-based data and AI company valued at $134 billion with an annualised revenue run rate of $6.9 billion, is positioning itself at the intersection of data and AI. The company works with large enterprises globally and counts Reliance, Zepto, Freshworks and InMobi among its customers in India.

According to Eayrs, regulation is unlikely to slow enterprise adoption. Instead, it will encourage organisations to implement stronger governance mechanisms around AI deployment. “Governments are shaping national AI strategies and regulatory frameworks, but organisations will continue to adopt AI while ensuring compliance,” he said.

ALSO READ HCLTech unveils AI agents on Gemini Enterprise with Google Cloud, ServiceNow

On concerns that AI could lead to widespread job losses, Eayrs said demand for AI and data talent continues to outstrip supply across several markets. The company recently announced plans to hire more than 600 graduates globally and is expanding teams across Asia-Pacific as customer demand for AI deployments grows.

(The Correspondent was in San Francisco at the invitation of Databricks)