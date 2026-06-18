Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid out India’s vision for artificial intelligence (AI), saying the technology must remain inclusive and its benefits should reach everyone. Addressing the 10th edition of the VivaTech Summit in Paris, he said India sees AI as a tool for empowering people and solving real-world challenges.

The Prime Minister also invited global technology companies to invest in India, saying his government is simplifying regulations and improving the ease of doing business. He encouraged participants to visit the India Pavilion at the summit to witness the country’s startup ecosystem and technological capabilities.

Speaking at the VivaTech 2026 in Paris.@VivaTech https://t.co/x6EZICKUWJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2026

The VivaTech Summit, Europe’s largest startup and technology event, brings together startups, investors, entrepreneurs and technology leaders from around the world.

“In the last decade, India has been going through a rapid transformation that is powered by technology,” PM Modi said. He added, “From creating the world’s largest digital identity system to the world’s largest digital payment platforms, we are using technology at a massive scale for financial inclusion, education, telemedicine, agriculture and more.”

Why does PM Modi want AI to be inclusive?



The Prime Minister said democratising AI is critical because technology should benefit all sections of society rather than remain limited to a few people or companies. He said that for India, AI stands for “all-inclusive”. He said inclusivity remains at the centre of the country’s approach to technological development.

PM Modi said AI can improve access to services, support economic growth and help address global challenges, including sustainability and healthcare. He cited the example of Sarlaben, a voice-first AI assistant launched by dairy giant Amul. According to the Prime Minister, the platform helps women dairy farmers manage their livestock by offering guidance on nutrition, health and animal care.

J’ai eu une discussion inspirante avec M. Arthur Mensch de Mistral AI sur le paysage international de l’IA en pleine évolution. Nous avons échangé nos points de vue sur l’IA digne de confiance, l’innovation et la nécessité de faire en sorte que l’IA reste centrée sur l’humain et… pic.twitter.com/8ZDNDnyUvI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2026

The Prime Minister said India’s technology ecosystem is increasingly focusing on practical innovations that solve everyday problems and improve lives.

He called on businesses and innovators to collaborate with India and build solutions that benefit the world. “Take the lead, work with India and deliver for all,” PM Modi said.

What PM Modi said about India’s technology achievements

The Prime Minister said the India Pavilion at VivaTech shows the strength and diversity of India’s startup ecosystem. According to him, the pavilion showcases several emerging technologies, ranging from the world’s first 3D-printed rocket engine to advanced genetic engineering therapies and AI-based systems capable of detecting cancer and other critical diseases.

PM Modi also referred to India’s achievements in space exploration and said the country became the first nation to land near the Moon’s south pole. He said technology has transformed governance and public service delivery in India through initiatives such as the SVAMITVA scheme and the PM GatiShakti programme.

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The Prime Minister said India has emerged as a global leader in digital payments and digital public infrastructure. “Because of our Unified Payments Interface or UPI, half of the world’s real-time digital transactions happen in India today. You can now use UPI in France too at the Eiffel Tower or the Paris airport,” he said.

Referring to DigiLocker, a secure cloud-based platform provided by the Government of India to store, share, and verify official digital documents, PM Modi said the platform has enabled hundreds of millions of people to access verified documents digitally without carrying physical copies, reported ANI. “We have several examples of such world-class digital public goods. DigiLocker is one of the world’s largest digital document wallets,” he said.

PM Modi is currently in France, where he attended the G7 Summit over the last two days and held talks with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

Earlier on Thursday, he met leading business executives in Paris and discussed investment opportunities and expansion plans in India. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in sectors such as shipping, logistics, railways, construction and artificial intelligence.