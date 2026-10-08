The government will release a consultation paper on artificial intelligence (AI) regulation within a month, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on October 8. The paper will seek views from stakeholders and form the basis for the country’s approach to regulating AI. “The time has come for AI regulations,” Vaishnaw said while speaking at an event on the release of the World Development Report.

Vaishnaw said the consultation paper would focus on the safe use of AI and ensure that humans remain at the centre of the regulatory approach. “I’ll request the department to come out with a regulation-focused consultation paper, which focuses on safety. That’s the most important point: safety related to AI use,” he said. The minister said the government would use the feedback received during the consultation to shape the regulatory framework. “So we’ll come out with that paper in a month’s time from now, and based on that we’ll go forward with the regulation,” Vaishnaw said.

Safety and human-first approach

AI safety will be one of the key areas examined in the proposed framework. Vaishnaw said the impact of AI on people must remain central to the government’s approach. “Humanity has to be the most important part of change that has happened,” he said.

The consultation will also examine the wider impact of AI and how its benefits can reach different sections of society. Skilling will be another important area, with the government looking to ensure that people are prepared for changes brought by the technology. Vaishnaw said the approach would focus on ensuring that no section of society is left behind as AI becomes more widely used.

Deepfakes among key concerns

Deepfakes and other potential harms linked to AI will also be part of the consultation. Vaishnaw described deepfakes as a “nuisance which can cause huge problems in society”. He said the quality of deepfakes is improving rapidly, making it increasingly difficult for people to identify manipulated content. “People believe them, and it sets a totally wrong precedent. It sets a totally wrong narrative, and people get lured into doing wrong things and believing wrong things,” he said. The minister also pointed to concerns related to cybersecurity, user harm and psychological disorders as areas needing attention as AI develops.

Industry to play key role

Vaishnaw said AI cannot be governed through legislation alone. He called for a combination of technology and regulation to address the risks associated with the technology. “We have to bring a techno-legal solution,” he said, adding that stakeholders would need to be brought on board. The minister said the industry would have to take primary responsibility for addressing risks arising from AI.

“The industry has to take the primary responsibility,” he said, referring to concerns including cybersecurity, safety, user harm, psychological disorders and deepfakes. The government expects its consultation process to seek views from industry and other stakeholders before finalizing the regulatory framework. The feedback will be used to determine how India should approach AI regulation while balancing safety, innovation, skilling and inclusion.

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The proposed framework comes as AI adoption grows across sectors, raising questions around the technology’s impact on jobs, misinformation, cybersecurity and individual users. The government’s focus on a techno-legal approach indicates that regulation could combine legal measures with technological safeguards and greater responsibility for companies developing and deploying AI.