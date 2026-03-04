CoRover, the creator of India’s first indigenous generative AI platform, BharatGPT, is sharpening its focus on the government and public sector, positioning itself as a key partner for sovereign AI projects. The Bengaluru-based firm is actively partnering with state-owned bodies, defence forces, and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to deploy secure, multilingual, and on-premise AI solutions.

Securing the Frontline

Take for instance, its partnership with the Indian Army’s department of military affairs to establish a sovereign AI-ML Lab powered by BharatGPT. The initiative is aimed at enabling the armed forces personnel to learn, build, and deploy advanced AI agents using CoRover’s conversational agentic AI platform. It will serve as a dedicated ecosystem for innovation, experimentation, and skill development in AI and machine learning. Designed with a focus on national data security, scalability, and self-reliance, the lab will empower Army personnel to create AI-driven solutions tailored to operational, administrative, training, and strategic requirements.

“Sovereign AI must be built on trust,” said Ankush Sabharwal, founder and CEO of CoRover.ai. Today, BharatGPT powers large-scale multilingual deployments across sectors like financial services, travel, utilities, citizen services and other transaction-heavy environments. It is designed to power AI assistants, chatbots, voicebots, and videobots for enterprises and government services. “Our agentic AI platform is designed to empower army personnel to learn, innovate, and deploy secure AI agents within a sovereign framework. It offers multilingual, multimodal, and multi-channel capabilities,” he added.

The deployment of BharatGPT marks an early step in India integrating generative AI into defence operations. The AI platform can analyse large volumes of operational data, reports, and documents to provide summaries, insights and recommendations. This can help commanders access information quickly and improve situational awareness, Sabharwal pointed out.

The Army generates vast internal documentation – manuals, standard operating procedures (SOPs), intelligence briefs, logistics data. BharatGPT can function as an AI knowledge assistant, allowing personnel to ask questions and retrieve information instantly. Also, the armed forces operate in multiple languages. BharatGPT’s multilingual capabilities could help with translation between Indian languages, simplifying communication across units, and training material in regional languages.

From Transit to Governance

Beyond the armed forces, the CoRover-powered virtual assistant, Ask CHETNA (Chatbot for Efficient Travel & Navigation Assistance), is an AI-driven platform developed for the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) to enhance passenger experience through digital modernisation. Built on a BharatGPT-powered Agentic AI stack, it enables journey planning, fare details, real-time updates, and ticket booking – including QR ticket booking via WhatsApp. The multilingual assistant operates across web, mobile, and WhatsApp with text and voice support. DMRC is now integrating it into its complaint management system to reduce resolution time and improve transparency.

There is eSevak, an AI-powered, multilingual virtual assistant developed in partnership with the Samba district administration, Jammu & Kashmir, to streamline public grievance redressal. Available 24/7 on WhatsApp and web, it enables citizens to lodge complaints directly with department heads for faster resolution. Powered by CoRover’s Conversational AI platform and BharatGPT, eSevak supports text, voice and video interactions. It offers real-time ticket tracking, instant alerts, and intelligent auto-routing of grievances to the concerned authorities.

AskDISHA 2.0 is another AI-powered chatbot built by CoRover on the IRCTC website and app. This is designed to simplify rail travel through voice and chat-based, end-to-end ticket booking, cancellations, and refunds in English, Hindi and Hinglish. “It enables password-free login via OTP, supports voice-based booking, and handles seat selection, payments, PNR status checks, cancellations and TDR filing, ” Sabharwal revealed.