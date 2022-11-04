India smartphone shipments fall 11% in Sept quarter

The country’s smartphone shipments fell 11% year-on-year in the July-September quarter to 45 million units owing to weak demand in the entry-level segment and a higher base of last year, according to Counterpoint Research.

In a weak market, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi continues to top with 21% market share, followed by Samsung at 19%, Vivo and Realme at 14% each, and Oppo at 10%.

“Consumer demand started increasing in August and peaked in the last week of September during the festival sales, especially in the mid-tier and premium segments. However, as the market exited Q2 2022 with high inventory, and there was modest demand in the entry-tier and budget segments, we saw less than expected shipments during Q3 2022 (July-September),” Prachi Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint, said.

Apple reached its highest-ever market share of 5% in the country owing to the festive season. The iPhone maker led the shipments in the premium smartphone segment, followed by Samsung and OnePlus. “For the first time ever, an iPhone (iPhone 13) topped the overall India smartphone quarterly shipment rankings,” Counterpoint said.

While the premium smartphone segment saw traction, overall, the Indian smartphone market is expected to be weak in the December quarter as well owing to unfavourable macroeconomic conditions and inflationary pressures, according to experts.

“After the 5G network rollout, consumers are quite keen on purchasing 5G smartphones, especially the upgrading users,” analyst Shilpi Jain said, adding that smartphones under Rs 10,000 continue to be under pressure due to lower demand. The sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone contribute 27% to the total shipments.

While Xiaomi led the market share, its smartphone shipments during the quarter fell 19% year-on-year. However, the new smartphone launches during the quarter in the budget segment helped the company to maintain its top position, the research firm said.

Samsung was the only brand among the top 5 smartphone makers to witness an annual growth in shipments. The company was also the top-selling 5G smartphone brand in the country during the September quarter.

On the other hand, Vivo and Realme bagged the third and fourth spots, respectively, in the smartphone shipments, followed by Oppo at fifth position. For Vivo and Oppo, the shipments declined 15% and 7% year-on-year, respectively.

During the quarter, the 5G smartphone shipments grew 31% year-on-year and contributed 32% to the total shipments, Counterpoint said.