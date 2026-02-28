India’s talent crunch has deepened sharply this year, with over eight in ten employers reporting difficulty in finding skilled workers, according to the latest Global Talent Shortage Survey by ManpowerGroup. The country’s 82% shortage rate — up from last year — is well above the global average of 72%, placing India among the world’s most talent-constrained markets.

For the first time, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related capabilities have emerged as the hardest to find, surpassing traditional engineering and IT skills. Employers surveyed identified AI literacy and AI model development as the scarcest skills, underlining how automation and digital transformation are reshaping the labour market.

AI Hierarchy

The 2026 survey, which drew responses from 3,051 employers across India and more than 39,000 globally, found that while global hiring challenges have eased slightly since 2025 (72% versus 74%), the competition for AI-driven expertise has intensified. Countries such as Slovakia (87%), Greece (84%), and Japan (84%) joined India at the top of the shortage rankings.

Industries facing the most acute talent gaps in India include Engineering, Operations & Logistics, and Manufacturing, sectors critical to the country’s growth ambitions. Experts say that the persistent scarcity reflects a deeper structural imbalance rather than a temporary disruption.

Industry Breakdown

“India’s talent shortage at 82%, significantly above the global average, signals a structural transformation in the labour market rather than a cyclical one,” said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director for India and the Middle East at ManpowerGroup. “The surge in demand for AI skills reflects that AI is not replacing jobs but fundamentally reshaping how work gets done. Employers are no longer hiring only for roles; they are hiring for future readiness.”

Gulati added that organisations must adopt long-term strategies to bridge the skills gap. “With 37% already prioritizing upskilling and 35% expanding access to new talent pools, building AI capability at scale must become a core workforce strategy,” he said.

The report underscores that technical expertise alone will not be enough. Employers are also seeking candidates with critical thinking, adaptability, and collaboration skills to navigate an increasingly automated and AI-augmented workplace.

As India’s economy pushes deeper into digital transformation, the message from the survey is clear: closing the AI skills gap will determine which organisations stay competitive in the decade ahead.