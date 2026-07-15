Software testing has undergone a major shift over the past decade. What was once largely treated as the final step before software release has increasingly become an integral part of the development process, driven by faster release cycles, cloud adoption and the growing complexity of enterprise applications.

The change has been gradual, with companies first investing in automation and testing infrastructure before moving towards artificial intelligence and autonomous testing.

Around 2015, much of enterprise quality assurance remained manual. Testing tools were often fragmented across different stages of development, forcing teams to connect workflows themselves. As software release cycles accelerated, conventional testing struggled to keep pace.

Experts noted that, between 2016 and 2021, companies increasingly invested in low-code automation, cloud-based testing and real-device labs. These investments helped establish the infrastructure needed to test applications across multiple devices, browsers and environments at scale.

By 2022, testing companies were focusing more heavily on execution infrastructure. The ability to run large numbers of tests simultaneously across devices and browsers became increasingly important as enterprises adopted continuous integration and delivery.

TestGrid, founded by Harry Rao, was among the companies building around this model. In 2023, the company said its platform supported testing across a wide range of latest real devices and browsers.

The next major shift came with generative AI. Traditional automation depends heavily on predefined scripts and locators, which can require frequent maintenance when software interfaces change.

TestGrid introduced its CoTester AI testing agent in 2024, followed by CoTester 2.0 and its AgentRx self-healing technology. The broader industry has since moved towards AI systems capable of generating, executing and adapting tests. In 2025, the company also expanded AI-native testing across enterprise platforms including ServiceNow, Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Zoho, and NetSuite.