How much Google pays to its executives? This leak gives jaw-dropping figures of annual package BKG

The report says that software engineers were the best-paid staff at Google.

Written by Breaking News Desk
It is that time of the year which every salaried person waits for! Yup, it’s the appraisal season. At a time when recessionary gloom is affecting the growth outlook of most companies world over, there are some companies that have managed to buck the trend. Search giant Google is one of them. Latest leaked data shows that the average salary package of Google executives can give some top bosses run for their money! According to the spreadsheets leaked by Business Insider, average annual package earned by Google staff stands at Rs 2.3 crore. The report says $279,802 is what Googlers are earning making them the best paid employees not just in the US but across the world.

This is a breaking story. More Information will be added soon…

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 12:33 IST

