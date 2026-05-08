The new Oakley Meta Vanguard sunglasses are designed as high-performance sports eyewear, with AI and connected features. The real test, however, lies in whether consumers see them as indispensible or just another connected accessory, writes Sudhir Chowdhary

l What exactly are the Oakley Meta sunglasses?

FOR META, SMART glasses are a critical stepping stone toward the longer-term vision of augmented reality (AR). The company has already introduced the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses for lifestyle users, while the Oakley Meta Vanguard extends the concept into sports and outdoor performance. The Vanguard, promoted by Virat Kohli in India, signals Meta’s ambition to turn everyday eyewear into an always-on digital interface.

But unlike bulky earlier attempts at smart glasses, the device is designed to look and feel close to regular sports sunglasses. Beneath the frame, however, sit cameras, microphones, speakers and AI capabilities — effectively combining multiple devices into a single wearable.

The Oakley Meta Vanguard sunglasses are priced at Rs 52,300 and are available in multiple frames and Prizm lens configuration. That places it closer to flagship smartphones than conventional sunglasses – underscoring Meta’s intent to position it as a primary computing device rather than a simple accessory.

ALSO READ Neoclouds: What are they and why AI giants are suddenly obsessed with them

l How you see and understand the world better with this eyewear

A BUILT-IN 12MP ultra-wide camera enables first-person photo and video capture. The hands-free capability is especially relevant in high-motion environments such as running, cycling or outdoor sports.

The glasses also feature open-ear speakers that deliver music, calls and voice feedback while allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings — an important factor for outdoor use. Integration with fitness ecosystems enables users to track workouts, record performance data and connect with training applications.

The biggest differentiator is the integration of Meta AI. Through voice commands, users can ask questions, control functions or access information in real time without interrupting their activity. Integration with Instagram and Facebook also allows direct livestreaming and content sharing, reinforcing Meta’s broader ecosystem strategy.

l What is the tech behind it?

BEHIND THE SIMPLE user experience lies a stack of technologies. Advances in miniaturisation now allow cameras, microphones, speakers and batteries to be embedded within lightweight frames. Low-power chipsets and edge AI capabilities enable real-time voice processing and contextual responses, while computer vision systems allow the glasses to interpret aspects of what the user is seeing — laying the ground-work for more advanced applications in the future.

Spatial audio technology further enhances the experience by directing sound toward the wearer without fully isolating them from their surroundings. Continuous connectivity with a paired smartphone ensures seamless syncing, sharing and cloud-based processing in the background.

l How intense is the competition?

META, THROUGH TIE-UPS with Oakley and Ray-Ban, is betting on design-led adoption supported by practical utility and AI integration. Having invested in virtual reality through devices such as the Meta Quest, it is now focused on lighter, socially acceptable wearables. Meanwhile, Snap has positioned its Snap Spectacles as a platform for AR creators and immersive experiences. Google, after the missteps of Google Glass, has re-entered the category with a more measured focus on AI-driven and enterprise-oriented applications. Apple, while currently centred on the Apple Vision Pro, is likely to move toward lighter, glasses-based wearable devices. Asian consumer electronics firms, including Xiaomi, are similarly exploring the category through concept smart eyewear products.

l Why smart glasses are seen as too niche

SMART GLASSES HAVE long promised to reshape personal computing, but earlier attempts failed to move beyond niche adoption. Devices such as Google Glass faced resistance, particularly around privacy concerns linked to built-in cameras. The social discomfort over being constantly recorded made public adoption difficult. Again, many early products lacked compelling everyday use cases. Many devices looked bulky, awkward or overly futuristic for regular wear. Low battery life, underdeveloped ecosystems and immature software further weakened the proposition. The biggest lesson from that phase was that wearables need to be user-led rather than technology-led.

l What lies ahead for smart eyewear?

AS THE SEGMENT evolves, the rivalry will depend less on hardware novelty and more on whether brands can create compelling, everyday use cases that justify wearing smart glasses beyond the initial curiosity phase.The Oakley Meta sunglasses represent a shift from experimental gadgetry toward lifestyle-led wearable computing. Whether these eventually become indispensable or remain a niche category will depend on how seamlessly they integrate into daily life.For now, the Vanguard appears less like a radical technological leap and more like a focused, mature progression in a category that has spent years searching for relevance.