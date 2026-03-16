For students entering the world of finance, the traditional image of the number-crunching accountant is dead. As the global financial landscape navigates the GenAI revolution, the profession is at a crossroads. According to Dale Pinto, Global President and Board Chair of CPA Australia, the future of accounting isn’t about technology replacing the professional, but about the amplification of the most human trait: judgement.

Pinto said that for young accountants, AI shouldn’t be a shortcut to bypass effort, but a learning partner that demands a higher level of critical thinking. “It should enhance our understanding, not create a false sense of mastery,” he said.

ALSO READ ChatGPT and AlphaFold help techie develop DIY mRNA cancer vaccine, saving his dog

The Indian advantage

With 47% of Indian enterprises already deploying GenAI use cases, the opportunity for young Indian accountants is shifting towards high-value work. Indian professionals are no longer just processing transactions; they are supervising, validating, and interpreting automated outputs for global organisations.

The skillset for 2030

As automation handles the ‘how’ of routine tasks, the value of a young accountant now lies in the ‘why’. Pinto described this shift as “telling the stories behind the numbers.”

To move up the value chain, early-career professionals must focus on:

Strategic advisory: Moving from compliance to supporting commercial decision-making.

Scenario planning: Using AI to model predictive risks and future opportunities.

AI governance: Overseeing the ethics and integrity of the very systems they use.

For today’s students, traditional technical training is no longer a ticket to success. To stay competitive, the new curriculum must include:

Professional scepticism: The ability to challenge AI outputs rather than accepting them blindly.

Digital literacy: Seamlessly navigating sophisticated tech stacks.

Ethical reasoning: Managing the privacy and bias risks inherent in AI.

Adaptability: A mindset of continuous reskilling to stay ahead of the curve.

“In the next decade, the defining trait of the accountant will be technological fluency paired with commercial awareness,” Pinto said. “By mastering these, young professionals can move from being processors of numbers to being trusted advisors.”

Four pointers for the future accountant

1. Treat AI as a learning partner to sharpen your critical thinking and advisory skills.

2. Focus on ‘storytelling’ by explaining the strategic meaning behind financial data.

3. Develop professional scepticism to act as the final arbiter of AI-generated outputs.

4. Combine technical finance knowledge with digital literacy to move up the value chain.