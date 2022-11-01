How to port your Airtel, Vodafone Idea or BSNL number to Jio l Tech Tips

Reliance Jio may have changed its price plans or could seem a bit expensive for some people but the operator has a better reach and is available in even the remotest parts of the country.

Reliance Jio has prepaid and postpaid plans across various price brackets. Jio plans start at Rs 149 and go all the way up to Rs 2999. Jio also has plans with OTT benefits, annual plans, plans with no daily limit, international roaming plans, in-light packs, data vouchers and more. Also, Jio plans come with unlimited voice calling which means there is no capping or limit on the amount of time you talk to someone from a Jio number.

In case you are a non-Jio user but want to switch to Jio, the company offers simple steps to port your number without you needing to visit any Jio store.

Here’s how to port your Jio SIM from Airtel, Vodafone Idea or BSNL in simple steps.

First, raise a porting request by sending an SMS ‘Port'<10-digit mobile number> to 1900 from the number you want to port.

Once you get the unique porting code along with the expiring date of the code, apply for the SIM home delivery.

A Jio personnel will visit you soon. Keep your ID proof and address proof handy for verification. Jio does not charge for delivering the SIM. The SIM gets activated within the MNP SIM activation time.

Note that if you are a postpaid subscriber, then you should clear all your pending dues with the current operator before porting your number. As per government rules, if you are porting-in within the same telecom circle, the number will be activated within 3 working days after successful validation. For porting-in to another telecom circle, it could take up to 5 working days. However, your services will not be interpreted during the transition period.

