Healthcare AI advances rapidly in India

Artificial intelligence (AI) can no longer be considered science fiction – it is already shaping our everyday lives. AI is getting increasingly sophisticated at doing what humans do, but is more efficient, quick and cost effective. The potential for AI in healthcare is enormous, and its adoption is advancing medical treatment and patient experiences globally.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, digital health technologies changed the way millions received health care, supercharging the uptake of digital tools such as telehealth platforms, mobile symptom trackers, and remote monitoring.

According to CB Insights, one of the world’s highest-growth industries, AI sector funding was up by 108% in 2021, with healthcare accounting for about a fifth of overall funding.

As per the Indian AI Healthcare Market 2019-2025 report, AI in the Indian healthcare industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 50.9% during the forecast period.

Healthcare applications of AI algorithms now include early illness detection, drug development trials, precise patient monitoring, and self-care. Statistics show that by 2025, India would invest US$11.78 billion in India’s AI in the primary sector, which will enhance the country’s GDP by US$1 trillion by 2035.

With the healthcare industry being shaped by AI every second, here’s a look at some of the AI healthcare startups in India that are are reshaping the industry.

HealthifyMe: Established in 2012, Bangaluru-based HealthifyMe harnesses AI to provide personalised diet and fitness information and coaching. This not only benefits its user base in India, but sets a higher bar for people who keep tabs on this space in the US and elsewhere. Its appeal is global.

DocTalk: Founded in 2016, Mumbai-based DocTalk is a mobile application that allows patients to save all their medical files and history on the cloud. Using the app, users can also have conversations their doctors and get prescriptions on-the-go. The idea is to work on an AI-based, on-demand virtual assistant application to simplify the Indian healthcare ecosystem.

Tricog: Founded in 2014, Bengaluru-based Tricog leveragea deep learning-based medical and technology expertise and offer virtual cardiology services to distant clinics. Tricog’s AI has a data store that exhibits 200+ cardiac conditions, which significantly improves the detection of rare cardiac disorders.

BlueSemi: Founded in 2017, Hyderabad-based health tech startup BlueSemi provides IoT solutions to manage healthcare, including anti-counterfeiting and temperature measurement solutions.

Dozee: Established in 2015, Bengaluru-based AI healthcare startup Dozee provides contactless health monitors that silently track heart, respiration, sleep patterns, stress levels, cardiac contractions, apnea, and more while sleeping. Its artificial intelligence algorithms enable early detection of any health deterioration.

Niramai: Founded in 2016, Bengaluru-based Niramai Health Analytix provides a novel software-based medical device Thermalytix that uses an AI-based high-resolution thermal sensing device for the early-stage detection of breast cancer. The automated, low-cost, and portable software-based medical device is making cancer screening possible in clinics across India.

Qure.ai: Founded in 2016, Qure.ai uses artificial intelligence to make healthcare more accessible and affordable. During the pandemic, Qure.ai worked with Mumbai’s municipal corporation for screening and monitoring Covid-positive cases.