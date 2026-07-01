The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) will examine the legal and regulatory implications of WhatsApp’s planned rollout of usernames, with officials assessing whether the feature could complicate cybercrime investigations and create fresh risks around impersonation and online fraud, sources aware of the matter said.

The move comes as Meta-owned WhatsApp prepares to introduce usernames, allowing users to connect without sharing their mobile numbers. The feature is aimed at enhancing privacy by letting users communicate through unique handles instead of phone numbers, bringing the messaging platform closer to rivals such as Telegram and Signal.

While the government is not opposed to privacy-enhancing technologies, officials will evaluate whether the new system has implications under the existing digital laws and intermediary obligations, sources said. No decision has been taken on whether any regulatory intervention is required.

Impact on Investigative Trackability

One of the key concerns relates to cybercrime investigations. At present, complaints involving WhatsApp accounts are typically linked to a phone number, which serves as the primary identifier for law enforcement agencies. Officials will examine whether replacing the public-facing identity with usernames could make it harder to identify or track accounts involved in financial fraud, impersonation or other offences during the initial stages of an investigation.

The government will also assess whether usernames could create a new avenue for impersonation. Similar-looking handles could potentially be used to mimic banks, government departments, companies or public figures, increasing the risk of phishing and financial scams, according to officials.

India has witnessed a sharp rise in cyber frauds carried out through messaging platforms, with fraudsters frequently posing as bank officials, customer support executives and government representatives to dupe users.

Addressing Brand Protection

Officials will also examine the responsibilities of intermediaries in resolving disputes over usernames, including the removal of fake or misleading handles and the protection of trademarks and brand identities. Questions around how usernames would be reserved, verified and disputed are among the issues which will be studied.

The review is not expected to focus on WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, which remains unchanged, or on the storage of user data. Instead, the exercise will be centred on the operational impact of usernames on investigations and platform accountability.

Industry experts, however, said that every WhatsApp account will continue to remain linked to a verified mobile number internally. Usernames merely replace the phone number as the public identity, while Meta will continue to have access to the underlying account details and could share information with law enforcement agencies in accordance with applicable laws.

The feature is expected to be rolled out in phases over the coming months. Users will be able to choose a unique username that others can use to initiate conversations without knowing their phone number. Existing contacts who already have a user’s mobile number will continue to see it unless privacy settings or future product changes provide otherwise.