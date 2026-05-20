Google on Wednesday unveiled a broad set of artificial intelligence-powered products and upgrades centred around agentic capabilities that can perform tasks on behalf of users, signalling the company’s attempt to move beyond traditional information retrieval toward helping users complete actions directly within its ecosystem.

At its annual I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California, Google introduced AI Mode within Search, expanded capabilities of its Gemini models and announced tools designed to help users conduct deeper research, compare products, plan activities and complete tasks through conversational interfaces. The announcements indicate a shift in focus from providing links and information to enabling outcomes through AI systems.

Shifting the Interface

Unlike conventional search experiences where users navigate across multiple websites and apps, the new capabilities seek to reduce the number of steps between asking a question and obtaining a result. Through AI Mode, users can ask more detailed and natural questions while receiving conversational responses and recommendations. Google also demonstrated capabilities where AI systems can perform actions such as finding deals, filling forms or carrying out tasks on behalf of users.

The company also expanded multimodal capabilities across products, allowing users to interact with AI through images, voice and live camera input. For instance, users can point a phone camera at an object and ask contextual questions in real time. Google additionally announced deeper integration of Gemini across its products and services as it seeks to position AI as a layer embedded into everyday user experiences.

Industry executives said the announcements reflected a broader move toward making AI systems outcome-oriented rather than simply information-driven.

“Users today do not want to search; they want outcomes,” said CP Gurnani, co-founder and vice chairman, AIONOS. “When someone asks about a medical symptom, a financial decision or a legal right, they are not looking for ten links to explore, they want a reliable answer they can act on,” he added.

Google also introduced updates around Gemini reasoning models and showcased what it described as a more persistent and ambient AI experience integrated across products. Across the announcements, the company repeatedly positioned AI not as a standalone chatbot but as an underlying layer across search, productivity, shopping and user experiences.

Analysts said the company’s announcements reflected a wider transition from traditional search models toward AI systems capable of carrying out tasks and anticipating user requirements.

Battle for Ambient AI

Prabhu Ram, VP-industry research group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), said Google’s I/O announcements focus on a shift from traditional search to a spectrum of agents operating a full-stack agentic AI ecosystem that touch everyday consumer experiences through products users already engage with daily.

“Across Gemini Spark (always-on personal agent), Gemini 3.5 (reasoning models), and Gemini Omni (multimodal AI), Google is making ambient AI pervasive, and skirting across consumer perception of ChatGPT as the reasoning starting point. It remains to be seen whether consumer acceptance veers from ChatGPT’s explicit reasoning to Google’s implicit anticipatory problem-solving agents,” he added.