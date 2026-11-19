Google on Wednesday, November 18, began rolling out its latest AI model, Gemini 4 Neon. The company claims that the new model combines frontier-level intelligence with fast end-to-end task completion across complex software engineering, knowledge work, and science workflows. The model has been designed to offer advanced reasoning at better speeds and lower costs. The model brings improvements across use cases such as coding, data analysis, research, and more.

What’s new with Gemini 4 Neon?

The latest model from Google is aimed at users who need powerful models to perform demanding tasks but don’t necessarily need the full capabilities of Google’s most powerful model. Along with the launch, Google has also replaced Gemini 4 Argon in the Gemini app and shuttered the Gemini 3.1 Pro model. Gemini 4 Neon ranks ahead of its peers and is at number three with a score of 61 according to the Artificial Intelligence Index, an independent benchmarking platform.

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When it comes to performance, Gemini 4 Neon ranked second on the Vals Index and topped benchmarks for legal research and tax-related tasks. On the Agent Arena Index, the model secured the second rank for its ability to adapt whenever a user changes or corrects instructions when a task is in progress. Google claims Neon is also good at handling tasks that require multiple steps and has made fewer mistakes in its latest internal tests, recording its lowest rate of making up information so far. The tech giant said that Gemini 4 Neon operates about three times faster than Gemini 4 Carbon while reducing overall costs by around 60 per cent.

Google said that the model has been developed to manage complex workplace tasks that involve an assortment of documents across formats. It is capable of analysing PDFs, charts, audio, videos, and can analyse all these inputs together and turn them into useful outputs like financial models, reports, or research documents. It can process up to 1 million tokens of information at a time. This makes it particularly beneficial for enterprises, as per the company.

The model also performed well in domains like finance, accounting, and spreadsheet modelling, making it useful for a variety of businesses, especially for analysing financial records, generating tax reports, researching legal documents, and creating complex spreadsheets.

Gemini 4 Neon: Use cases

Neon can also read complicated charts and graphs and follow detailed instructions, according to Google. In Zapier’s AutomationBench, a benchmark that tests how well AI can automate everyday work, Neon ranked first. It also secured the first spot in Andon Labs’ Vending-Bench 2, which tells how well AI can run a virtual vending machine business.

The model has been engineered for long-running agent workflows. According to Google, the model can sustain performance while undertaking complex, tool-heavy tasks end-to-end. It can cut down on redundant file reads, share progress with users as it works, and is able to handle compaction reliably in long sessions. On developer and researcher workflows, the model demonstrated frontier performance and is on par with leading models in its class.

When it comes to availability, Gemini 4 Neon can be accessed through the Gemini API’s paid tier, with pricing set at $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens. Cached input, which allows previously processed information to be reused, comes at $0.15 per million tokens.

The model is also rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers through the Gemini app and Google Antigravity. Developers can access it through Google AI Studio, while businesses can use it through Gemini for business. Gemini 4 Neon is not available on the free Gemini plan.