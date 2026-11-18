Google Play, on Wednesday, November 18, announced its annual list of best apps and games in India for 2026, with Adobe Premiere and Arknights: Endfield, respectively. Each year, the annual awards spotlight apps and games that are making strides in innovation, creativity, and user experience.



The winners in each category combine apps that are popular among users worldwide, along with homegrown apps that demonstrate unique ingenuity. The apps span categories like creative expression, entertainment, productivity, sports, gaming, etc.

Adobe Premiere has been adjudged the best app of 2026. Presently, the app has a 4.5-star rating and over five million downloads on Google Play. The video editing app from Adobe is popular among users worldwide for offering features like multitrack editing, precise video controls, and speech enhancement tools for mobile users.

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Other apps, ibis Paint X and Wispr Flow, have won the Best for Creative Expression and Best Innovative app titles, respectively. While ibis Paint X allows users to generate illustrations and animations, Wispr Flow lets users convert speech into formatted text across applications. Wispr Flow stands out, as it offers a convenient alternative to manually typing long text messages on smartphones.

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Google Play’s coveted annual list also features homegrown applications that solve day-to-day needs. Pronto, known for offering household services, and the Baby Development and Milestones app, which helps parents track developmental milestones, have been named Best Productivity Partner and Best Under The Radar apps, respectively.



The award for the best app for skill building was claimed by Zolio: Daily Journal and Diary. FanCode and PocketFM won Best for Sports Fans and Best for Entertainment categories; meanwhile, Pocket Casts won Best App for Watches and Strava won the Best Cross-device app.

When it comes to gaming, this year’s winners feature a range of apps ranging from light and quick to some of the most fascinating challenges. The award for Best Game and Best Story was won by GRYPHLINE’s Arknights: Endfield, an exploration game that prompts players to gather resources for industrial development.

On the other hand, the Best Indie title was won by Monument Valley 3. ScarFall 2.0, a battle royale game set against the familiar background of Indian settings, won the Best Made in India award. The Best Multiplayer title was won by Pokemon Champions, while Best Pick Up and Play was bagged by Astro Arena: 3vs3 MOBA.