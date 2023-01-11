FMCG major Britannia Industries has collaborated with technology giant Google to launch ‘Britannia Marie Gold My Startup Season 4′, an initiative to empower homemakers to run their own small businesses.

At least 10 selected women entrepreneurs will each receive funds worth Rs 10,00,000 from Britannia, apart from having access to Google’s WomenWill programme, a business literacy initiative with a “how to” curriculum on turning an interest into a business, managing an enterprise, and promoting its growth. All participants who complete the learning journey will be awarded a certificate.

As per the Indian Homemakers’ Entrepreneurship Report 2021 with Momspresso, 77% of homemakers who desired to set up their own ventures, considered technology as a key enabler in this journey.

“This year, we have tied up with Google to provide digital business skilling resources to aspiring women entrepreneurs, with an aim to make their startup journey enriching, satisfying and sustainable,” said Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Ltd. in a statement.

Britannia Marie Gold’s My Startup campaign has successfully completed three seasons to support women entrepreneurs in their entrepreneurial journey. Wherein, Indian housewives were given financial assistance and skill training to start their entrepreneurial journey.

Meanwhile, the partnership is the latest among a several initiatives undertaken by the tech giant to boost the Indian startup ecosystem, especially women entrepreneurs operating within it.

“Technology can help any business grow, but for that the leaders of these businesses and the people working for them should have the right skills. It’s a must-have for all types of businesses around the world, especially women entrepreneurs—whether they’re small business owners, manufacturers, developers or startups,” said Shalini Puchalpalli, Google India, Director of Customer Solutions.