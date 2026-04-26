The Intex Beast 24000 soundbar positions itself as a straightforward, high-impact upgrade in the budget audio segment. With a rated 240W output and a 2.1-channel setup, it aims to deliver a fuller, more cinematic experience without the complexity of a traditional home theatre system.

Its most noticeable trait is scale. The soundbar produces loud, room-filling audio that suits movies, live sports and music playback. The accompanying subwoofer, equipped with a large driver, delivers deep bass that adds weight to action scenes and energy to music. This emphasis on low-end performance gives the system a sense of presence that is often missing at this price point.

Ease of use is another strength. The Beast 24000 supports Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity, making it simple to pair with televisions, smartphones or other devices. Its design is clean and functional, allowing it to fit into most living-room setups without drawing unnecessary attention.

That said, the sound profile is not without limitations. While the system creates a sense of depth, it does not offer true surround sound, and the absence of formats like Dolby Atmos is noticeable as such features become more common in competing models. As a result, the experience leans more toward loud and bass-heavy rather than nuanced or immersive in a technical sense.

Overall, the Beast 24000 delivers strong volume and impactful bass at a reasonable price, making it a practical choice for users seeking a simple, noticeable upgrade to everyday TV audio.

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KEY FEATURES

8-inch subwoofer

240W power, 2.1 channels

Media control with playback controls

Estimated street price: Rs 8,999