By Genius Wong

For years, the tech industry has operated under a comforting illusion: that the cloud is an ethereal, invincible entity. We spoke of availability zones and regions as if they were abstract logical constructs rather than physical buildings filled with servers, cables, and cooling fans. The recent events in the Middle East have shattered that illusion.

When physical strikes damaged data centres, it was a stark reminder that the cloud lives in real buildings, powered by real grids, located in real-world geographies. When those buildings go dark, the digital economy they support: banks, hospitals, ride-hailing apps, and payment gateways, go dark as well.

ALSO READ Sam Altman resets OpenAI Codex limits after Anthropic’s alarming Claude Mythos update

The myth of isolation

The standard design for modern digital infrastructure relies on availability zones, separate facilities within a single region designed to fail independently. If one building loses power, the other stays up. However, this model was never designed for theatre-level events. Like natural disasters, a regional power grid failure, or geopolitical conflict. The biggest challenge during a crisis isn’t technology. It’s the ‘Fog of War.’

A key learning is that disaster recovery cannot remain a static plan but must be live and continuously monitored. When a region goes offline, engineers are forced to improvise, build new network paths, reconfigure security tunnels, and redirect traffic; all while the business is losing millions per hour. The recent outage revealed that recovery in these scenarios takes days, not minutes. Why? Because the roads between different cloud providers hadn’t been built yet. Attempting to build a bridge while the shoreline is on fire is a recipe for failure.

This is where disaster recovery as a service (DraaS), combined with a dedicated disaster recovery security operations centre (DR-SoC), becomes critical. A multi-cloud disaster recovery (DR) approach keeps business running, ensuring data remains secure, systems stay online, and downtime is minimised. While DR ensures systems and data can be recovered rapidly across environments, a DR-SoC provides real-time visibility, threat detection, and coordinated response during a crisis.

ALSO READ Google wants to save your old Windows 10 laptop for just Rs 277: Meet ChromeOS Flex kit

A new standard for resilience

The path forward requires a shift in how we define reliability. We need to stop thinking about networking as plumbing and start seeing it as insurance for autonomy. Resilience today also requires integrating recovery and security into the core architecture and this is where solutions like multi-cloud networking become essential.

In this model, if one provider’s physical infrastructure is compromised, the network can automatically reroute traffic to a different provider in a different location in under 60 seconds. For organisations bound by data sovereignty, this allows a split strategy: keeping sensitive data in a secure, operational local facility while shifting the heavy computing tasks to a safe region elsewhere. This turns a catastrophic weeks-long recovery into a manageable two-minute transition.

The model is most effective when supported by managed DRaaS, where failover, replication, and orchestration are automated across cloud environments, with a DR-SoC ensuring continuous monitoring and coordinated response.

The recent events have moved cloud strategy from the IT basement to the boardroom. We have entered an era where infrastructure must be as ambitious and resilient as the people it serves. The goal is no longer just to be ‘on the cloud’, but to be ‘above’ any single point of failure.

The writer is EVP, Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services & CTO, Tata Communications