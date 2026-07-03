The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent notices to messaging platforms Telegram and Signal, asking them to explain how their username feature works and what steps they are taking to prevent fraud and impersonation, according to a PTI report.

The move comes a day after the Centre issued a similar notice to Meta over WhatsApp’s proposed username feature.

Government raises concerns over usernames

According to PTI, the government has asked Telegram and Signal to provide details about their username feature and explain how they are addressing concerns that it could be misused for scams or identity fraud.

Sources told the news agency that the government has also specifically asked Telegram why it should be allowed to continue offering the username feature on its platform.

The Centre’s main concern is that usernames, which allow users to connect without sharing their phone numbers, could make it easier for fraudsters to impersonate others or carry out online scams. The notices were sent on Thursday, July 2.

Despite the notices, the username feature continued to remain available on both platforms until Thursday evening.

WhatsApp asked to pause planned feature

The latest notices come shortly after the government directed WhatsApp to pause the rollout of its proposed username feature. Unlike Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp has not yet introduced usernames anywhere in the world. However, the Meta-owned messaging platform has started allowing users to reserve usernames.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has denied reports that users are already reserving popular or well-known usernames.

Move comes after Telegram’s temporary ban

The government’s action against the messaging platforms follows the temporary ban imposed on Telegram during the recent NEET examination. Authorities had argued that Telegram’s feature allowing backdated PDF files could lead people to believe that examination papers had been leaked.

Telegram challenged the ban in the Delhi High Court, calling it a “mistake.” However, the High Court upheld the government’s decision, saying the week-long restriction was a proportionate response.

The platform was unblocked after the NEET examination was completed, following the leak of the first attempt’s question paper.

Digital rights group calls notices unconstitutional

The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), a Delhi-based digital rights organisation, criticised the government’s action, calling it an “unconstitutional dragnet over privacy features.” The organisation said usernames are designed to protect users’ privacy by allowing them to communicate without revealing their phone numbers.

“The executive is restraining lawful features, and with them the private communication those features protect, without the authority of law,” IFF said in a statement.

The group added that while the government can regulate such features, any restrictions should be backed by clear laws.

“We agree there can be regulatory authority for such features; however, it requires a clear articulation of policy intent that is rooted in legislation. This simply does not exist at present. No provision of the IT Act permits it, as we have explained in our statement yesterday,” it said.