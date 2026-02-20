OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made a huge revelation in a candid chat with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, at Express Adda in Delhi.

Commenting on his popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, which has become the de-facto AI guide, therapist and friend to millions across the globe, Altman revealed he would not rely on chatbot for one prime purpose.

‘I will not ask ChatGPT how to…’

Altman said that even as people from all walks of life have turned to ChatGPT to dispel crucial advice, the OpenAI founder will never ask the bot how to be happy.

“For things like therapy and life advice, it can be good but not for life philosophy,” Altman told Goenka.

Altman spoke about a variety of topics during their one-hour-long interaction, right from his current views on X CEO Elon Musk to his recent awkward hand moment with arch rival Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei at the India AI Summit.

His comments on happiness, however, caught particular interest due to his past warnings.

Altman’s previous warnings about ChatGPT

In July 2025, Altman had admitted that AI chats don’t enjoy the same confidentiality as a conversation with a doctor, lawyer or therapist.

Appearing on comedian Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend, Altman had revealed that the AI industry simply hasn’t caught up when it comes to protecting deeply personal conversations with users. And that could have consequences if those chats end up in court.

“People talk about the most personal details in their lives to ChatGPT,” Altman confessed. “People use it, young people, especially, use it as a therapist, a life coach; having these relationship problems and [asking] ‘what should I do?’ And right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor about those problems, there’s legal privilege for it,” he said.

Altman had warned that, as things stand, user conversations with ChatGPT could be disclosed if a court orders it. “This could create a privacy concern for users in the case of a lawsuit,” he said.

OpenAI had said that deleted chats from ChatGPT Free, Plus and Pro accounts are removed from its systems within 30 days unless they need to be kept “for legal or security reasons.”