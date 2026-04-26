Last Thursday, OpenAI released GPT-5.5, the latest upgrade to ChatGPT, marking a big step forward in AI language modelling, with enhancements tailored for enterprise & professional users. Banasree Purkayastha looks at how GPT-5.5 is now more of a collaborative assistant rather than just a chatbot

What GPT-5.5 can do?

In less than two months since it launched GPT-5.4, OpenAI has released GPT-5.5, its newest AI model, which the company calls its “smartest and most intuitive to use model”. The new GPT-5.5 comes with increased capabilities in a multitude of areas, and “excels” at writing and debugging code, researching online, analysing data, creating documents and spreadsheets, operating software, and moving across tools until a task is finished, said the company in a blog post.

According to OpenAI, GPT-5.5 is designed for use across an array of categories, including agentic coding, computer use, knowledge work, and early scientific research — areas where progress depends on reasoning across context and taking action over time-read, experimental AI applications like mathematics and scientific research.

It also said GPT-5.5 comes with its strongest set of safeguards to date, designed to reduce misuse while preserving access for beneficial work. Built to focus on understanding intent rather than relying on detailed prompts, it is a shift toward “agentic” behaviour, meaning it can plan, execute, and refine tasks with limited user guidance.

How it compares with rivals

OpenAI has released data showing the model’s superior performance across a range of benchmarks. Compared to models from competitors Google and Anthropic (like Gemini 3.1 Pro and Claude Opus 4.5), 5.5 consistently scores higher. Senior engineers who tested the model said GPT 5.5 was noticeably stronger than GPT 5.4 and Claude Opus 4.7 at reasoning and autonomy, catching issues in advance and predicting testing and review needs without explicit prompting.

GPT-5.5 is the latest salvo in an increasingly heated race between OpenAI and Anthropic. The latter very recently released Claude Opus 4.7 and also announced its heavily restricted, more powerful model Claude Mythos Preview. Indirectly pointing to that perhaps, OpenAI said with GPT-5.5, “broad access is made possible through our investments in model safety, authenticated usage, and monitoring for impermissible use.”

GPT-5.5 vs GPT-5.4

The latest version has a host of performance upgrades. GPT 5.5 matches GPT 5.4 per-token latency in real-world serving, while performing at a much higher level of intelligence. It also uses significantly fewer tokens to complete the same Codex tasks, making it more efficient as well as more capable.

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With enhanced token efficiency, the new model generates more meaningful and actionable content per token, reducing overall resource consumption. Faster response times and reduced latency compared to the previous version enable a smoother user experience.

It also has improved capabilities in managing complex tasks, such as advanced coding, scientific computations and intricate problem-solving. Users no longer need highly structured prompts since GPT-5.5 handles much of the planning internally.

In Codex, GPT 5.5 is better than GPT 5.4 at generating documents, spreadsheets, and slide presentations. Alpha testers said it outperformed past models on work like operational research, spreadsheet modelling, and turning messy business inputs into plans.

Variants and availability

Along with the standard version — GPT-5.5 — there’s an advanced variant — GPT-5.5 Pro — which offers enhanced precision and specialised logic for handling the most rigorous cognitive demands such as legal research, data science, and advanced business analytics where accuracy is critical. The Pro model provides noticeably more comprehensive and better-structured responses, supported by specialised latency optimisations that ensure high-quality performance during complex, multi-step workflows, reported VentureBeat.

GPT 5.5 is now available for Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users in ChatGPT and Codex platforms. GPT 5.5 Pro will be available for Pro, Business, and Enterprise users in ChatGPT.

Third-party software developers will have to wait for some time as API access is not yet available for GPT-5.5 or GPT-5.5 Pro. “API deployments require different safeguards and we are working closely with partners and customers on the safety and security requirements for serving it at scale. We’ll bring GPT 5.5 and GPT 5.5 Pro to the API very soon,” it said.

One step closer to creating a “super app”

Experts say GPT-5.5 is a tool designed for a world where humans delegate entire workflows rather than single prompts. OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman has said that it also brings the company one step closer to the creation of OpenAI’s “super app.”

The company envisions combining ChatGPT, Codex, and AI browser into one unified service that can aid enterprise customers. “We believe in iterative development; although GPT 5.5 is already a smart model, we expect rapid improvements. Iterative deployment is a big part of our safety strategy; we believe the world will be best equipped to win at the team sport of AI resilience this way,” CEO Sam Altman posted on X.