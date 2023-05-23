Excitel announces extension of Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi plan: Details

Excitel, leading internet service provider, has announced the extension of its recent launched ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ plan. The company says it has received an overwhelming response, with over 1000 TV sets being registered for this exciting offer.

Priced at Rs 999, the ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ package offers an internet speed of 300 Mbps. In addition to the high-speed internet, customers also get access to 6 OTT platforms. There is no installation fee or security deposit with the package.

One of the key highlights of this package is the of 300+ live TV channels, providing users with a wide range of entertainment options. Customers get over 300 Live TV channels, including sports, movies, news, and more, as well as access to six OTT platforms, including Alt Balaji, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Shemaroo, Epic On &a Playbox TV.

Furthermore, customers availing this offer will receive a 32-inch frameless Smart LED TV as part of the package. The television boasts an HD Ready display paired with 10Wx2 speakers. The connectivity option in the TV also includes HDMI, USB, and AV ports, offering connectivity options for various devices. The television is powered by Android 9.0 and comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM. Excitel offers a 1-year on-site warranty for the television.

The extension of the ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ plan by Excitel comes as a response to the tremendous demand and positive feedback from customers. With its unbeatable combination of high-speed internet, extensive entertainment options, and a free Smart LED TV, this package offers exceptional value for money.