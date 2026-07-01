ESDS Software Solutions has launched Swaraj Cloud, an AI-autonomous sovereign cloud platform, built and operated on Indian soil. This platform runs on ESDS-owned physical infrastructure housed in Indian data centres and is governed under Indian jurisdiction.

Swaraj Cloud offers enterprise-grade compute, AI, security, and developer capabilities, ensuring 100% Indian data residency and minimal reliance on foreign infrastructure. Based in Nashik, ESDS Software is an AI ecosystem provider that operates Tier III-certified data centres. The company serves enterprises across various sectors, including government, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), healthcare, and other regulated industries, providing cloud infrastructure, AI platforms, cybersecurity solutions, and managed services.

Swaraj Cloud is specifically designed for enterprises, banks, governmental bodies, and regulated industries that prefer not to build on infrastructure governed by foreign laws. The ESDS servers, data, and decision-making processes are structured to remain under Indian ownership and legal jurisdiction.

Indian enterprises within regulated sectors, such as banking, government, healthcare, and public services, are required to comply with strict data sovereignty obligations while using infrastructure that is not subject to Indian legal jurisdiction. The platform effectively addresses a regulatory and operational gap that has widened with the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

India has developed one of the world’s largest ecosystems for digital public infrastructure. However, the backbone supporting the digital economy still heavily relies on foreign cloud platforms, foreign AI ecosystems, and imported computing resources, with over 70% of India’s workloads currently running on foreign infrastructure.

Piyush Somani, the promoter, managing director, and chairman of ESDS Software, said: “The path ahead for India lies unequivocally in digital sovereignty, where our data, cloud, AI, compute, cybersecurity, and critical digital infrastructure are developed, governed, and continuously innovated within India.” He stated that platforms like Swaraj Cloud will facilitate India’s sovereign AI future and strengthen its leadership in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

ESDS owns and operates the physical servers, storage, and networks that support Swaraj Cloud. Workloads processed on Swaraj Cloud are designed to remain within Indian borders, under Indian law, thereby minimising foreign legal exposure to data.