Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is ‘coming’

One slide of the presentation said that vertical video accounted for more than 10% of time spent on Twitter.

Written by Reuters
elon musk, twitter, twitter video app, smart tv coming
The investor presentation was reviewed by Reuters. (Image: FE)

A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company’s plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company’s new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied “It’s coming”.

New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor presentation on Thursday laid out Twitter’s plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.The investor presentation was reviewed by Reuters.

One slide of the presentation said that vertical video accounted for more than 10% of time spent on Twitter.Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched a new show earlier this month on the platform called “Tucker on Twitter.” Twitter envisions that it could sell ads and sponsorships alongside videos from Carlson and other content creators, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

First published on: 18-06-2023 at 10:03 IST

