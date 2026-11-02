Selling 10,000 units within the first hour of its launch is no small feat. Noise’s Master Buds Open earbuds have made a strong start, signalling growing interest in open-ear audio. At the heart of the product is Sound by Bose technology, which brings the audio company’s sound-tuning expertise to Noise’s offering. The earbuds feature an open-ear design that lets users enjoy music without sealing off the ear canal.

The first thing that stands out is the ergonomic C-bridge design. Each earbud weighs around 5.5g, making it light enough for extended listening sessions. The open-ear design also avoids the plugged-up feeling associated with some in-ear models, while allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings. The clip-on fit is designed to keep the earbuds comfortably in place.

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On the audio front, the Master Buds Open feature 10.8mm custom dynamic drivers and Sound by Bose technology. Developed in collaboration with Bose, this brings the audio company’s sound-tuning expertise to Noise’s earbuds. The co-developed Dynamic EQ technology offers six sound presets through the companion app, allowing users to tailor the audio to their preferences.

Spatial Audio support adds another dimension to the listening experience, creating a more expansive sense of sound. The open-ear design also makes these earbuds a practical choice for those who want to enjoy music while staying connected to the world around them.

For calls, the earbuds use a four-microphone system supported by a deep neural network (DNN) algorithm and environmental noise cancellation (ENC). These technologies are designed to reduce background noise and make voices clearer, making the earbuds useful for calls while commuting, working outdoors or moving between workspaces.

The Master Buds Open also offers a hands-free Noise AI assistant, along with tools for meeting transcription and summarisation. These features extend their usefulness beyond music and calls, particularly for professionals who frequently attend online meetings.

Battery life is rated at upto 28 hours with the charging case, giving users enough power for several days of typical listening. Fast charging, Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connectivity round out the package, making it convenient to switch between a laptop and smartphone.

The timing is interesting. According to Counterpoint Research, India’s true wireless stereo (TWS) market grew just 1% in 2025, while shipments of open-wear stereo devices nearly quadrupled. This points to growing interest in alternatives to conventional in-ear earbuds, with comfort and situational awareness emerging as key attractions.

Available in Carbon and Mercury finishes, the Master Buds Open reflects Noise’s ambition to move upmarket. Their lightweight design, Bose-backed audio technology and useful smart features make them an appealing option for users seeking a different kind of listening experience.

KEY FEATURES

Lightweight ergonomic Fit

Open-ear clip design

4-mic AI ENC

Spatial audio, dual pairing

Upto 28 hours of playtime

Estimated price: ₹9,999