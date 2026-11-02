Big Tech is confronting an uncomfortable question amid its artificial intelligence (AI) boom: can companies become more productive with fewer people? As billions of dollars flow into data centres, chips and AI applications, technology companies are reassessing workforce sizes, hiring plans and the skills they need. Microsoft’s voluntary exit programme has brought this shift into focus, as AI redraws the boundaries between technology, productivity and jobs.



The programme, described by executive vice-president and chief people officer Amy Coleman as a new approach to managing organisational change, offers eligible employees financial support and career-planning resources to leave the company. Around 60,000 employees globally are eligible, including those in India, the US, the UK and Canada. Microsoft has approximately 23,000 employees in India, though it has not disclosed how many qualify. Employees must decide by December 1.



Coleman said the initiative gives employees considering opportunities outside Microsoft “a new choice to make that transition now with support”. The company has not explicitly linked the programme to AI replacing jobs. Its timing, however, raises a larger question: is AI making Big Tech smaller, or changing what a technology company looks like?



The scale of workforce restructuring suggests the shift is already underway. Amazon eliminated 16,000 corporate jobs early this year, following 14,000 cuts in October 2025. Oracle has reportedly cut around 21,000 positions in 2026, while Meta announced plans to eliminate 8,000 jobs and leave thousands of vacancies unfilled. Cisco, too, has undertaken workforce reductions.



Not every cut is driven by AI. Cost pressures, organisational complexity and changing business priorities are also at play. Yet as companies redirect billions towards AI, they face growing pressure to improve productivity, simplify management structures and generate returns on their investments.



Jaspreet Bindra, founder and CEO of AI&Beyond and Tech Whisperer, sees a shift from headcount growth to “capability density” – getting more work done with smaller, more specialised teams. Routine coding, testing, reporting and coordination can increasingly be automated, allowing fewer employees to deliver comparable output.



The difference in productivity between established technology giants and newer AI companies offers a glimpse of where the industry could be headed. “Anthropic makes $6 million+ per employee, Microsoft is a few hundred thousand dollars per employee. Big Tech companies are shrinking to work in a way similar to the new AI labs,” Bindra says.

ALSO READ Apple doubles down on the desk, Anthropic files for an IPO, and the rest of tech goes ambient The comparison points to a different model of growth, in which revenue and output matter more than the number of people on the payroll. Microsoft, meanwhile, is investing approximately $170 billion in capital expenditure during calendar year 2026, with the vast majority directed towards AI infrastructure, data centres and advanced chips. “Headcount will no longer proxy for ambition; output per employee will increasingly define overall scale in the future,” Bindra says.



For India, the implications could be particularly far-reaching. The IT services has traditionally relied on a pyramid-shaped workforce, with large numbers of fresh graduates handling coding, testing, maintenance and support under experienced professionals.



AI threatens to narrow this base. If a smaller team using AI tools can complete work that once required several junior employees, demand for freshers could weaken even as companies seek more specialised talent.



Sachin Grover, vice-president and head of GenAI initiatives at NIIT, says professionals will increasingly need to build, integrate, validate and govern AI-enabled solutions rather than simply execute predefined tasks. Problem-solving, critical thinking and the ability to use AI tools effectively will become essential alongside technical knowledge.



India has significant advantages, accounting for 28% of the world’s STEM workforce and 23% of global software engineering talent. But the size of its talent pool alone cannot guarantee employment if entry-level work changes faster than education and training can adapt.



Manish Prasad, president and managing director of SAP Indian Subcontinent, says preparing Indian talent for the next wave of innovation requires sustained investment in how people learn and apply their skills. SAP aims to equip two million people in India with AI-ready skills by 2030, contributing to its global target of 12 million. Nearly 13% of its India target has already been reached through certification, student education and community programmes, the company said. ALSO READ Lessons from Binance hack: 7 steps crypto investors should take to protect their money Yet it would be misleading to interpret every layoff as evidence of AI eliminating jobs. Companies are also correcting earlier hiring excesses and responding to changing business conditions. Meanwhile, AI is creating opportunities in model development, chip design, data infrastructure, cybersecurity, governance and enterprise implementation. The question is whether these roles will grow fast enough to offset pressure on routine work, and whether displaced employees can acquire the skills needed to move into them.



For Big Tech, the reset is about getting more out of fewer people as computing power takes on a growing share of the work. For India’s IT industry, the challenge is more immediate: its traditional employment engine must adapt before the entry-level jobs it has long generated become harder to find.



The AI boom may create enormous wealth and new categories of work. But unless those gains translate into broader employment opportunities, the industry risks building the future with fewer people while leaving a generation of aspiring technology workers wondering where they fit in.

