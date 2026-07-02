AI infrastructure company Digizene has expanded its flagship enterprise verification platform, DigiVerification, as it gears up for accelerated growth in India and overseas, positioning itself to tap the rapidly expanding global market for AI-driven trust and compliance solutions.

The platform combines more than 200 verification APIs, artificial intelligence, workflow automation and conversational AI into a unified system that enables enterprises to verify customers, businesses, employees, vendors, bank accounts, GST registrations, digital identities, vehicles, properties and compliance documents through a single interface.

Unlike conventional verification solutions that require organizations to integrate multiple APIs and workflows, DigiVerification offers a single platform accessible through APIs, a dashboard or an AI assistant, reducing technology complexity, deployment time and costs.

At the centre of the offering is an AI Verification Bot that allows users to initiate verification processes through natural language prompts. The platform automatically executes verification workflows, accesses multiple trusted data sources and generates structured insights, fraud alerts, compliance checks and risk recommendations within seconds.

Digizene said the platform also includes a Property Verification Suite that enables banks, NBFCs, housing finance companies, law firms and proptech firms to digitally verify ownership records, encumbrances, land records, mutation records, property tax details and legal due diligence through a unified workflow.

The company said DigiVerification currently serves enterprises across banking, fintech, insurance, healthcare, HR technology, manufacturing, logistics, automotive, education, telecom, retail, travel and real estate. Key use cases include digital onboarding, KYC, KYB, merchant onboarding, employee background verification, fraud prevention, loan origination, compliance and risk assessment.

Founded by Rinki Singh, Digizene is building an AI-based TrustTech platform aimed at simplifying enterprise verification through artificial intelligence.

“Verification has become the backbone of every digital transaction, but enterprises continue to struggle with fragmented solutions and complex integrations. Our vision is to build an AI-based trust infrastructure where enterprises can verify virtually everything through simple conversations with AI,” Singh said.

Odisha-born British entrepreneur Arun Kar has joined Digizene as a Co-founder, providing the company with strategic guidance, global business experience, and international expansion expertise. A well-known expert in building international tech ventures, Arun Kar has an estimated net worth of approximately US$145 million, according to published reports.

Following its expansion in India, Digizene plans to establish its first international base in the UK, which will serve as its headquarters for expansion into Europe, the Middle East and other global markets with localized identity verification, AML, compliance and enterprise trust solutions.