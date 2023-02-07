Digital Transformation: What makes hybrid cloud the preferred choice?

The adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud services accelerated over the past two years in response to new business dynamics. A hybrid cloud environment gave businesses a secure environment to store their mission-critical workloads besides allowing automation and faster processes. With the pandemic behind them, organisations are now putting in place long-term digital transformation strategies.

Some of the leading brands across financial services, automotive, telecom, aviation, IT services and education are at various stages of their digital transformation journey. Says Avinash Raghavendra, president and head – IT, Axis Bank: “The open source and hybrid cloud capabilities have helped us to transform our digital platform to deliver consistent experiences to our customers.” Its mobile app was upgraded from 4.2 to 4.8 on Google Play owing to the agility provided by advanced technology from software firm Red Hat; notably, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage.

The aviation sector is looking at modern technology to help cut costs. Indigo ended up saving over $6.5 million in fuel costs yearly, thanks to its ability to integrate services and data for better decision-making and flight schedule optimisation because of Red Hat solutions.

What is happening?

“With the advent of 5G, many innovations will take place at the edge in the future, powered by Linux containers, automation, and Kubernetes to support all kinds of workloads from AI to IoT. To manage these complex and distributed IT deployments, organisations need cloud strategies that allow applications to move across environments; establish consistent security policies; automate and manage resources,” says Marshal Correia, vice-president and general manager, Red Hat.

Open hybrid cloud provides opportunities for continuous innovation, as it gives developers a shared application environment to develop, orchestrate, and run their applications. System administrators and operations teams get a common operating environment to manage their infrastructure. With this consistency across environments, clients can build an automated IT infrastructure.

Also Read Five trends set to shape digital transformation in 2023

What’s next

According to Correia, enterprises will extend their technology environment towards the Edge via a data-centric architecture approach as Edge is seen as a strategy to deliver insights and experiences at the moment they’re needed. “That will prove to be a turning point in the hybrid cloud ecosystem,” he says. Emerging Open Source enabled hyper-automation via a managed approach will enable IT leaders to deploy technology everywhere in a standardised manner. With AI-powered intelligence, firms will create solutions that reduce entry barriers, plug skill gaps, and break down silos to reimagine work.

In a not very distant future, businesses will scale digital innovation by having an end-to-end, real-time view of operations from internal systems. This will result in automated operational decisions, focusing on strategic business decisions augmented by data, and reaching much greater operational efficiencies to deliver superior services, says Correia.