By Piyush Somani

In the early‍ days of the internet, data flowed across global borders with relatively few restrictions. Today, that paradigm is changing rapidly. Many governments are placing increasing emphasis on data sovereignty and localisation, which in turn is fundamentally reshaping the global digital landscape. India‍ is no exception.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) requires organisations t‍o adopt stronger governance‍ practices and‌ in many cases, to store‍ sensitive data within India. These regulatory changes are having a profound impact on digital infrastructure investment. To comply with localisation requirements, global and domestic technology firms are expanding their presence in India’s data centre ecosystem. However, the impact extends far beyond compliance.

Data sovereignty is increasingly tied‍ to national economic strategy. Countries are recognising that control over data infrastructure affects not only privacy and security but also competitiveness in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence‌. For enterprises operating in multiple markets, the shift toward localised data frameworks presents new challenges. Companies must redesign technology architectures to meet diverse regulatory requirements while‍ maintaining operational efficiencies.

However, this transformation also creates great opportunities. Countries with strong digital infrastructure and‍ supportive policy environments can position themselves as regional data hubs. With its large technology workforce, expanding data centre ecosystems, and growing digital economy, India is emerging as an attractive destination for such investments. The debate around data sovereignty is‍ therefore not‌ simply about regulation. It‍ is about how nations shape the architecture of the global digital economy.

Today, data sovereignty has undoubtedly become the new front line in global power. Nations decide who gets to train the smartest AI and who controls tomorrow’s most valuable resource? Select nations also decide who ends up calling the shots in an economy that’s already way more digital than anything physical.

India is positioning itself to host serious pieces of that future infrastructure. It is turning what started as regulatory pressure into a real strategic advantage. The companies and countries that get this now rearchitecting not because they’re scared but with clear-eyed ambition, they are the ones who will build and own the backbone of what’s coming next. Everyone else, they will just be renting someone else’s pipes. Playing catch-up in a game that’s already rolling fast. The architecture of the global digital economy isn’t being written in code alone anymore. It’s getting drawn along borders. One data centre at a time.

The writer is promoter, chairman and managing director, ESDS

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.