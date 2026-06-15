As air fryers become a staple in modern kitchens, brands are looking beyond basic frying capabilities to stand out in an increasingly crowded market. EDT’s Luma Air Fryer is one such product, differentiating itself not through larger capacities or higher wattage, but through a fundamentally different approach to cooking. Combining a glass-based cooking chamber with advanced temperature controls and a toxin-free design philosophy, the Luma positions itself as a premium appliance for health-conscious consumers.

Its most distinctive feature is the PureGlass cooking chamber. Unlike conventional air fryers that use metal baskets with non-stick coatings, the Luma features a 360-degree borosilicate glass bowl. According to EDT, the appliance is free from PFAS, PTFE, PFOA, ceramic coatings and heavy metals – materials that have increasingly come under scrutiny among consumers concerned about food safety. The transparent design also offers a practical advantage, allowing users to monitor food as it cooks without opening the appliance and interrupting the cooking cycle.

Beyond its materials, the Luma incorporates what EDT calls NutriRetain technology. Using dual temperature sensors, the system continuously monitors and regulates heat throughout the cooking process to ensure more consistent results. The technology is designed to minimise temperature fluctuations, improve cooking precision and help retain moisture and nutrients in food. While most air fryers rely on conventional heating systems, EDT is positioning temperature control as a key differentiator.

ALSO READ Budget 5G gets smarter

Versatility is another area where the appliance seeks to compete. The Luma functions as a 7-in-1 cooking system, supporting air frying, baking, roasting, grilling, toasting, reheating and steaming. It offers a temperature range of 60 degrees Celsius to 200 degrees Celsius, making it suitable for everything from crispy snacks and roasted vegetables to cakes, grilled meats and everyday family meals. Preset cooking programmes simplify operation, while the manual Chef Mode provides greater control for users who prefer customised settings.

A notable addition is the dual-bowl setup. The appliance comes with both 2.5-litre and 4.5-litre glass bowls, allowing users to switch between smaller and larger cooking volumes depending on their requirements. This flexibility makes the product suitable for single servings, quick snacks and larger family meals alike. The bowls are also dishwasher-safe, helping address one of the most common maintenance concerns associated with air fryers.

In the broader market, the Luma occupies a relatively unique position. Established brands continue to dominate the category through extensive product portfolios, strong distribution networks and high-capacity models. EDT, however, is carving out a niche by focusing on transparency, material safety and premium construction. Its glass-first design remains uncommon in the air fryer segment and could appeal to consumers looking for alternatives to traditional coated cooking baskets.

For buyers who prioritise visibility, material safety and multifunctionality, the EDT Luma presents an interesting alternative to conventional air fryers. While performance over long-term use will ultimately determine its success, the product brings meaningful innovation to a category that has otherwise become increasingly standardised.

KEY FEATURES

Toxin-free PureGlass pods

360-degrees visible cooking

NutriRetain technology for even heat & air flow distribution

7-in-1 cooking system

Estimated street price: Rs 11,999