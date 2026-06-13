Nobody likes a dead phone, even more so when they are caught outdoors without their charging devices or electric outlets. Portable chargers are as much a necessity now as the phone, or the credit card. That said, power banks and portable chargers are seeing new innovations in their make, model, capacity and composition to make them more user friendly and multi-purpose for consumers.

Last week, Singapore-based electronics manufacturer BMX (Best Mobile Xperience) launched their SolidSafe magnetic power bank lineup, with two products offering 5,000 mAH and 10,000 mAH, recharging capability respectively. The unique feature in this powerbank, which supports wireless as well as USB-C charging, is that it is the first ever charger without a lithium ion battery chemistry.

While conventional lithium ion batteries use a liquid electrolyte, in the case of SolidSafe, the electrolyte is neither fully liquid nor fully solid; instead, it uses a polymer or gel-based electrolyte, sometimes with a small amount of liquid added to improve conductivity. These chargers are capable of fast charging, and in slimmer designs as well. Further, they run a far lower risk as a safety hazard, or of spontaneous overheating or combustion, which is a major concern with power banks, especially when travelling on flights.

Other chargers are also trying to up their game when it comes to efficiency, use on multiple electronic devices, ease of carrying, safety, durability, fast charging capacity and backup power. For instance, Anker’s MagGo, which is similar to Apple’s MagSafe, is a well known wireless charger in the market. Wireless chargers do not require USB cables, making them more compact, easier to use and carry. This product can charge an iPhone to up to 25% in 20 minutes, as per a review. Though it has a large capacity of 10,000 mAH, it slows down a little when wireless charging, though providing just shy of two whole charging cycles for an iPhone. The only potential drawback with these is that they cannot be used on a lot of the older model cell phones.

Multi-Device Speed

The Belkin BoostCharge Plus 10K, is a multi device charger and can charge a phone, tablet, laptop or any other small handheld device. It is conveniently sized with rounded edges to fit into one’s back pocket easily. The device also recharges itself at top speed, and can also be used as an extension box, passing power while itself being recharged for a wall outlet. Not a wireless charger, therefore, not compromising on speed or durability, the device can charge any smartphone up to three times without needing a recharge. It provides lightning charging for older Apple products, as well as a USB-C type charger, both of which are inbuilt, and do not have to be carried separately.

Rugged Engineering

The Nitecore NW5000 has a carbon fibre outer body, and is built to last in harsh outdoor conditions like rain and dust. Not only is it durable, but the make also keeps the design light and thin. It provides USB-C charging capability, as well as a magnetic pad for wireless charging, with the output capacity marginally low for the latter. If recharged once every day or two, the device is an ideal power source for travellers, hikers and those spending time in nature or in harsh weather conditions.

ALSO READ Claude Fable goes offline for Indians, Anthropic removes Mythos access too for non US citizens after govt intervention

The Sharge CarbonMag is yet another powerbank with an exceedingly sleek design and wireless as well as USB-C capacity. The device looks like a stack of two or three credit cards, and can be snapped onto the backs of newer generation Apple devices for charging. It also has a wired port for Android models. The design is small and slim and with a body made of recycled carbon fibre, according to the product details on the website.

An interesting addition to this list of power banks is the Dark Energy Poseidon Pro, which stands out due to its toughness, as it is nearly impossible to damage, and is therefore meant to last many years. As per the product details, the product can live through a 50-foot drop onto concrete, a shotgun blast, 1,500 lbs of crushing force, and even the blast from 1.5 lbs of explosives. It’s also rated well for dust and water resistance, capable of handling submersion for 45 minutes, and temperature-tested to endure conditions ranging from 40°F to -15°F. A reviewer for ZDNet details testing it out by dropping the product, manhandling it and driving a car over it as well — all of which the power bank was able to withstand.