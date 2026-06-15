The budget smartphone segment has become increasingly competitive, with brands packing features once reserved for mid-range devices into phones costing under ₹15,000. The latest entrants, Lava’s Bold N1 and HMD’s Vibe 2, are aimed at value-conscious buyers, but they pursue that goal in different ways.

The Bold N1 special edition is positioned for young urban users. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a combination that delivers smoother scrolling than traditional 60Hz screens while keeping costs under control. The large display makes the phone suitable for video consumption, social media and casual gaming.

Powering the device is the octa-core Unisoc T765 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In day-to-day use, the processor is capable of handling messaging apps, web browsing, video streaming and light multitasking without difficulty. However, users looking to play graphics-intensive games or run multiple demanding apps simultaneously may find its performance modest compared with newer MediaTek and Qualcomm offerings in the market.

Battery life is one of the phone’s strengths. The 5,000mAh battery comfortably lasts a full day of regular use and it should satisfy most mainstream users. The camera setup, headlined by a 13MP AI dual rear camera and 5MP front selfie camera, captures decent photos in good lighting conditions.

Where the Bold N1 scores points is software. Lava has adopted a relatively clean Android experience with minimal bloatware, helping the phone feel responsive despite its entry-level hardware. For first-time smartphone buyers and users upgrading from older 4G handsets, it offers a straightforward route into the 5G era.

The HMD Vibe 2, meanwhile, aims to provide a more premium experience within the budget segment. Its standout specification is a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, one of the largest capacities available at this price point. Heavy users can comfortably expect a full day and a half of usage, while moderate users may stretch it even further. The device also features a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. While the panel remains HD+ rather than Full HD, the higher refresh rate makes everyday interactions feel noticeably smoother.

HMD has paired the device with a more capable 5G platform and a clean Android interface. Thanks to a Unisoc T8200 processor, app launches are quick, navigation feels fluid and the software experience remains one of the phone’s strongest selling points. The company has also focused on software longevity and a clutter-free user experience, areas that are becoming increasingly important to buyers.

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For buyers on a tight budget, the Bold N1 delivers the fundamentals at an attractive price. Those willing to spend slightly more for a more polished everyday experience will likely find the Vibe 2 the more compelling option.

KEY FEATURES

LAVA Bold N1 5G SPECIAL EDITION

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Unisoc T765 Octa Core processor

Operating system: Android 15

Memory & storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Cameras: 13MP (rear), 5MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 12,999

HMD Vibe 2 5G

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Unisoc T8200

Operating system: Android 16 (includes 2 years of security updates)

Memory & storage: 4/6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage

Cameras: 50MP primary lens + secondary camera, LED flash; 8MP selfie camera

Battery: 6000mAh. 18W fast charging (Type-C)

Estimated street price: Rs 12,999 (4/64GB)