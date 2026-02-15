High-quality audio turns passive listening into an immersive experience by ensuring that instruments and voices are distinct, not blended into a “muddy” sound. Herein Blaupunkt, the iconic German brand, maintains an edge with its rich sound and user-centric features in its offerings. The company’s OMG Atom challenges the traditional trade-offs associated with portable speakers. It has a powerful sound output, striking aesthetics and rugged durability.

The OMG Atom features dual metal-core speaker drivers. Synced with a music source, the sound output is rich, clean and well-balanced. Its dual bass radiators deliver deep, impactful bass. One of the standout features of this speaker is its 60 watts of power output. Despite the high output, sound quality remains smooth, distortion-free, and immersive.

Blaupunkt has equipped the Atom with the latest generation of digital sound processing (DSP) technology, ensuring good clarity and dynamic range. The speaker features an IPX6 rating, providing reliable protection against splashes and dust. Adding to its appeal are dual Party Aura Light rings that sync with the music. I synced the speaker with my Samsung phone and the speaker provided clear sound with good bass. Its durable construction is a bonus for party goers.

Likewise, Blaupunkt’s BH71 Moksha Hybrid ANC headphones are feature-rich and offer good sound for music and movies. At the heart of this gadget is Gyro Head Tracking Technology, which uses precision sensors to track head movements in real time. As users move their heads, the soundstage dynamically adjusts, keeping audio anchored in space and delivering a natural, lifelike listening experience.

This is enhanced by Spatial Audio, Blaupunkt’s next-generation sound technology that delivers three-dimensional audio. Unlike conventional surround sound, spatial audio allows listeners to experience depth, direction, and movement, making music, movies, and live performances feel remarkably real. Powering these innovations is a high-performance RTL audio chipset, engineered to handle complex spatial processing, head tracking, and noise cancellation with speed and efficiency.

Noise cancellation is taken to new levels too. A quad array of AI microphones captures ambient noise with good accuracy, while intelligent algorithms eliminate disturbances in real time. Designed with gamers and creators in mind, the BH71 offers ultra-low latency of under 28ms, ensuring synchronised audio for gaming, streaming, and video consumption.

BLAUPUNKT OMG ATOM

60 watts sound

IPX6 rating for water/dust protection

RGB Lights

12 hours battery life

Estimated street price: ₹4,999

BLAUPUNKT BH71 MOKSHA HYBRID ANC HEADPHONES

Real 360 degrees spatial sound

High levels of noise filtration

AI mic for ANC

Estimated street price: ₹4,999