Is innovation slowing in smartphones? Many users feel newer models look and feel similar to older ones – the actual physical changes are increasingly small. I feel that most users care more about reliability, stability, and consistency; as long as these parameters are met, they are content with giving “the next big thing” a miss. In fact, AI and software are taking the main focus these days, as seen in Google’s Pixel 10a. At 50k, it sits below the premium Pixel 10/Pixel 10 Pro but still offers many core Pixel features like advanced AI tools, strong cameras, and long-term software support.

Design and Display

Plain speaking, the Pixel 10a is a minimal upgrade from the 9a, with the same processor, cameras and battery, only improving glass and charging speed. Still, it is a clean-looking phone with rounded corners, flat sides and a smooth finish that does a fine job of repelling fingerprints. What I liked about this handset is that it is easier to place into or retrieve from your pocket, and it sits firmly on flat surfaces without wobbling. There is IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and upgraded Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front for improved scratch and drop resistance.

The Pixel 10a’s display is said to be 11% brighter than the 9a. Visible even under bright sunlight, it has a 6.3-inch Actua display with 60-120Hz refresh rate. There is smooth scrolling and animations feel smooth and fluid. Screen resolution is sharp for text, videos and images without any pixelation. In fact, its high contrast ratio with HDR support makes videos look punchy and dynamic.

Internally, we are looking at a Tensor G4 processor that is tuned for AI and smooth everyday use. The phone ships with Android 16, Google promises upto 7 years of operating system and security updates, giving the device a long lifespan. You’ve got access to AI-powered features such as Gemini Live, Nano Banana, and Circle to Search. There is a 5,100mAh large battery that is built for long use. It supports 30W fast wired charging and 10W wireless charging.

Moving on to cameras, we are looking at a dual rear setup – 48MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The main camera produces detailed, natural-looking photos in good lighting, thanks to Google’s strong image processing. Colours stay true without being overly boosted, and HDR handling helps preserve highlights/shadows. Ultrawide shots are ideal for landscapes and group shots. AI tools like Camera Coach and Auto Best Take assist you with better photos too. The 13MP front camera is good for selfies and group photos, images are sharp and detailed.

Key takeaways: The Pixel 10a is for those who want a strong and reliable phone. With built-in AI and Google Gemini, the phone can help summarise messages, answer queries, and assist with tasks. In other words, it becomes more like a digital assistant, not just a device – hence a strong mention.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.3-inch Actua display, 60-120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Google Tensor G4,Titan M2 security coprocessor

Operating system: Android 16, 7 years of OS, security updates

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Cameras: 48MP+13MP (rear), 13MP selfie camera

Battery: 5,100mAh, 30W wired/10W wireless fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 49,999