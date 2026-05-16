Leveraging or utilising artificial intelligence in everyday functions is getting easier. Increasingly, not only products, but tech giants are also reimagining their software to integrate AI more seamlessly into daily life.

Activities and functions which earlier required more initiative or instruction from the part of the user are now shifting to entirely AI-enabled operations.

Most recently, Google is experimenting with the AI cursor or the Magic Pointer, powered by Gemini. An AI enhanced mouse pointer that understands context and predicts the next steps of the user with only a pointer and a verbal command, performing functions without the user having to open new windows and tabs. On their official blog, Google Deepmind released the details of this upcoming upgrade, describing it as an AI powered pointer that “not only understands what it’s pointing at, but also why it matters to the user”. Deepmind will be the first to bring out a mouse pointer with AI capabilities.

Beyond Chatbots

The Magic Pointer is coming as part of the AI-first Googlebook, which is meant to be a brand new laptop category built around Gemini AI. With these computers, instead of treating AI like a separate chatbot, Gemini will be built into the entire laptop experience itself. The Googlebook is built entirely on Gemini AI, and will be launching later in the year, via partners Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

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Also, Samsung has opened early registrations in India for their Vision AI televisions, that are to be launched later in May. Early registrations will get a discount on Rs 10,000 on the product, according to a release by Samsung. This television comes with seven years worth of updates already installed in the Samsung Vision AI, with enhanced AI capabilities in sound, picture and optimisation. The AI Picture enhances sharpness and resolution, AI Sound finetunes the audio and AI Optimisation adjusts settings to match content and environment.

Google has also published a free tutorial on how a human resource AI agent can be created using an agent development kit, which is an open source agent development framework. Google has detailed the creation of a new hire onboarding coordinator agent, which does the work of onboarding a new recruit without wasting unnecessary time and energy of an AI executive. Google claims that these functions are characterised by idle time, that the HR personnel spends losing productivity and an AI agent for this purpose would “send a welcome packet, pause for days while the employee signs documents, delegate IT provisioning to a specialised sub-agent, wait again for hardware delivery, and finally send a personalised day — one schedule—all without losing a single byte of context,” Google posted.

Meta is developing a personalised agentic AI assistant for everyday tasks. The assistant is reportedly being tested internally by employees. Meta is also planning to bring a separate AI-powered shopping tool to Instagram before the fourth quarter of 2026.

Gemini Intelligence has also been introduced on Android. “The features will roll out in waves starting with the latest Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones this summer, and will become available across your Android devices, including your watch, car, glasses and laptops later this year,” vice-president of product management at Google in a post. The Gemini Intelligence aid will navigate and automate tedious tasks like bookings, purchases, schedules and other logistics, removing the burden from the user.

Autonomous Workflows

HP has recently released their HP EliteBoard G1a which is an AI keyboard, claiming it to be the first AI keyboard PC in the world for portable computing. The device looks like a wireless keyboard but it actually doubles as a Copilot+ (Microsoft AI companion) PC running Windows 11 Pro. It is designed to deliver next-generation local AI power in a keyboard-sized form factor that moves at the speed of modern work, according to HP. The HP EliteBoard G1a is built to cater to developers and other professionals who want a device to run uninterrupted AI computing tasks while adapting to any workspace with ease.

The separate effort that it takes users to run content through an AI enabler, or downloading upgrades to be able to use their systems at an enhanced level, is becoming obsolete as products are coming prepackaged with artificial intelligence capabilities already. A computer cursor or a keyboard, two devices that have typically served only singular purposes, are being remodelled with AI ‘powers’ made not only to upgrade the work done, but to predict and automate as well.