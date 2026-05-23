In the past decade, wearable technology was imagined as something we could use without moving a finger. Part of this came from the push toward hands-free technology, and part from sci-fi pop culture visions like Black Mirror, which imagined devices seamlessly integrated into daily life. Screens floating before our eyes, augmented reality layered over the world, tapping on your temple to replay memories from the day. But the latest wave of smart devices suggests the next tech revolution may arrive not just through sight, but through sound and voice.

At Google I/O 2026 held this week, Google unveiled its newest push into intelligent eyewear — AI-powered Android XR smart glasses developed with Samsung and fashion eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. Unlike bulky headsets or immersive AR devices, Google’s smart glasses are designed to look almost indistinguishable from regular eyewear while quietly embedding AI into everyday life in a stylish manner.

According to Google, users can ask Gemini questions about their surroundings, receive turn-by-turn directions, send texts, translate speech in real time, listen to music, capture photos and even complete multi-step tasks, all without touching their phone. The interaction happens largely through voice prompts and discreet open-ear speakers built into the frames. In many ways, Google’s announcement confirms a broader shift already underway across consumer technology.

From screens to whispers

The appeal of audio-first technology lies in its invisibility. Smartphones demand constant visual attention, while smartwatches reduce that burden but still require glances, taps and notifications on tiny displays.

Audio wearables in these cases promise something different. Much like Bluetooth earphones changed how people take calls in public, smart audio devices aim to make computing more ambient and less physically demanding.

As AI becomes more conversational, AI assistants are no longer limited to setting alarms or answering top news of the day. Large language models like Google Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta AI are increasingly capable of handling contextual, multi-step tasks in natural language.

Google’s new glasses are built around this idea. Instead of pulling out a phone to search for restaurant reviews, users can simply ask while walking past a cafe. Instead of typing directions, they can hear navigation cues based on where they are facing. The company says the glasses can even translate signs and conversations in real time while maintaining the speaker’s tone and pitch.

Google is not alone in betting on audio wearables. Perhaps the most commercially successful example so far has been the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, created by Meta in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. The glasses combine open-ear audio with AI assistance, voice calls, music playback and built-in cameras. Meta positioned them not as gadgets but as lifestyle accessories, a crucial distinction in wearable adoption.

Unlike earlier smart glasses that looked overtly technological, the Ray-Ban Meta frames resemble regular sunglasses. That familiarity helped push them into mainstream culture, particularly among younger consumers, creators and travellers.

Meanwhile, Amazon has continued refining its Echo Frames (3rd Gen), which focus heavily on Alexa integration and smart home controls. Users can manage devices, hear notifications and listen to podcasts through directional speakers without isolating themselves from the environment. Then there are lighter, camera-free alternatives such as the Solos AirGo A5, aimed at users who want AI assistance and audio features without privacy concerns tied to recording devices.

Hardware Evolution

The technology behind these systems has improved dramatically. Directional speakers can now beam sound toward the wearer’s ears while minimising leakage to nearby people. Beam forming microphones isolate voices in noisy environments. Advances in low-power chips make all-day wear possible without large batteries.

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Artificial intelligence is accelerating this ecosystem further. Voice assistants once struggled with accents, context and conversational continuity. Modern AI models can understand language nuance, remember preferences and perform increasingly complex tasks. Younger users, particularly Gen Z consumers, appear more willing to integrate conversational AI into daily life. Many already interact with AI companions, voice filters and AI-generated content regularly. There is also an accessibility dimension. Audio wearables can assist visually impaired users with navigation, translation and environmental awareness.

For decades, computing moved toward ever-larger and brighter screens. The next phase may move toward invisible interfaces that blend into the human body and environment. The future imagined by Silicon Valley may not look dramatically futuristic. It may sound like a quiet voice in your ear, helping you through the day while the foldable phone stays in your pocket.