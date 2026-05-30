The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G enters India’s fiercely competitive mid-range smartphone market with a simple but ambitious strategy – offer flagship-style features at a price that aggressively undercuts the competition. In a segment crowded with lookalike devices and predictable upgrades, the Nova 2 Ultra attempts to stand out with premium styling, gaming-focused hardware and AI-driven software experiences. And surprisingly, it gets a lot right.

The first thing that grabs attention is the design. The Nova 2 Ultra looks far more premium than its price tag suggests. The flat-frame construction, slim bezels and matte-finish rear panel give it a clean, modern aesthetic that feels closer to upper mid-range devices. AI+ has also added IP68 water and dust resistance – a feature still uncommon in this category – giving the phone an added layer of durability. Despite packing a massive 6,000mAh battery, the device feels surprisingly balanced in hand and remains comfortable during long gaming or binge-watching sessions.

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Display and Performance

The biggest highlight, however, is undoubtedly the display. AI+ has equipped the phone with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,500 nits. The result is a screen that feels quite fluid and vibrant. Whether you are scrolling social media, streaming HDR content or playing fast-paced games, the experience feels immersive and polished. Colours pop beautifully, blacks are deep and viewing angles are excellent. In fact, the display quality here rivals devices priced significantly higher, making the Nova 2 Ultra one of the best multimedia phones in its segment.

Performance is equally impressive. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, the phone handles everyday tasks with ease. App launches are quick, multitasking feels effortless and gaming performance remains stable even during extended sessions. Popular titles such as BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile run comfortably at high settings without major heating concerns. While hardcore gamers may still find more raw power in specialised gaming phones, the Nova 2 Ultra delivers more than enough muscle for mainstream users.

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Power Endurance and Optics

Battery life is another strong point. The 6,000mAh battery comfortably powers through a full day of heavy use and can easily stretch into a second day for moderate users. Charging speeds, however, are less impressive. The 33W fast charging support now feels modest compared to rivals offering much faster solutions.

Camera performance is solid without being exceptional. The 50MP primary sensor captures detailed daylight shots with pleasing colours and decent dynamic range, although low-light photography remains average.

Overall, the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G succeeds where it matters most – value. It combines a good display, dependable performance, strong battery life and premium design into a package that feels far more expensive than it actually is. For buyers seeking maximum features without stretching their budget, this is one of the most compelling mid-range smartphones currently available.

KEY FEATURES

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

Operating system: Android 16 with nxtQ OS

Memory & storage: 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Cameras: 50MP+8MP (rear), 13MP selfie camera

Battery: 6,000mAh, 33W fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB), Rs 19,999 (8GB+128GB)